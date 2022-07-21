netflix-is-saying-goodbye-to-these-three-tom-cruise-blockbusters-in-august

The one that proved the success behind streaming services, Netflix, is having a difficult time as they just lost over 1 million subscribers shortly after the long-awaited Stranger Things wrapped up. And with the streaming service trying to find new ways to bring in revenue, it appears Netflix is introducing commercials to their viewers, making it much like cable. The hits appear to keep coming for Netflix as they are on the brink of losing three hit movies from one of the biggest stars today, Tom Cruise.

Although 60 years old, Tom Cruise continues to dominate the silver screen. Before Top Gun: Maverick took flight, the actor showcased his love for adventure in the Mission: Impossible series. First premiering on the big screen in 1996, Tom Cruise carried the franchise to a total of six films. A final two movies are already scheduled for release, ending its already 26-year run.

Netflix Set To Lose Ethan Hunt

As for Netflix, on August 31st, they will say goodbye to Mission: Impossible, Mission: Impossible II, and Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol. While sad news for Netflix, fans of the character Ethan Hunt can still get their Tom Cruise fix by visiting Paramount+. Not only will the film be available, but subscribers can also watch Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation and Mission: Impossible – Fallout. The next film will be Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One, hitting theaters on July 14, 2023.

The newest film of the franchise made headlines back in 2020 when leaked audio revealed Tom Cruise stressing the importance of COVID-19 safety. He told the crew, “They’re back there in Hollywood making movies right now because of us. … I’m on the phone with every f—ing studio at night, insurance companies, producers. They are looking at us and using us to make their movies. We are creating thousands of jobs, you motherf—ers.”

Tom Cruise Doesn’t Apologize For Leaked Audio

Showing a side of Tom Cruise rarely scene, the actor added, “If I see you do it again, you’re f—ing gone. And if anyone on this crew does it, that’s it — and you too and you too. And you, don’t you ever f—ing do it again. That’s it. No apologies. You can tell it to the people that are losing their f—ing homes because our industry is shut down. So I am sorry I am beyond your apologies. I have told you and now I want it and if you do it you’re out! We are not shutting this f—ing movie down. Is it understood? If I see it again, you’re f—ing gone.”

Discussing what he said at the time, Tom Cruise defended his statement, saying “I said what I said”. He did admit that it wasn’t the entire crew but only a select few who weren’t following the rules.