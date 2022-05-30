Netflix in June 2022: Three of Tom Cruise’s ‘Mission: Impossible’ Movies to Hit Streaming Service

Tom Cruise’s latest hit, Top Gun: Maverick is blowing away multiple records this weekend. No doubt putting the longtime actor back on top of many fan-favorite lists. And now, Netflix is poised to give us more Tom Cruise as the first three Mission Impossible films starring the Top Gun actor are set to hit the popular streaming service in June.

Tom Cruise first took on the role of Ethan Hunt in the 1996 adaptation of the classic TV series. Then, in 2000, Tom Cruise reprised this role starring in Mission: Impossible II. The third installment, Mission: Impossible III hit the big screen in 2006.

Since then, there have been three more installments added to the hit film franchise; 2011’s Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol; 2015’s Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation; and the 2018 addition Mission: Impossible – Fallout. Another Mission: Impossible film, this one a two-part film is currently in production. The first installment was in 2023 and the second in 2024.

Tom Cruise’s Top Gun: Maverick Breaks All Kinds of Box Office Records Over Memorial Day Premiere Weekend

The long-awaited premiere of Tom Cruises Top Gun sequel, Top Gun: Maverick finally hit the big screen over Memorial Day weekend. And, it was an impressive premiere, to say the least. As the numbers behind Maverick’s premiere came rolling in over the weekend, it soon became clear that the sequel to the hit 1986 film was going to be making box-office history.

On Sunday, Top Gun sequel Maverick had already pulled in record-breaking numbers. The film is projected to pull in as much as $151 million by the end of the weekend. Making this Tom Cruise’s most successful box office debut to date. Furthermore, the hit film made history in the number of screenings across the U.S. and Canada.

Top Gun: Maverick’s opening weekend saw the much-anticipated film hit nearly 5,000 theaters across the U.S. and Canada. Making Maverick’s release the widest theatrical release in history.

Top Gun: Maverick Pulls in Major Crowds During Memorial Day Release

Originally, Top Gun: Maverick was set to be released in theaters in 2019. However, the filmmakers behind the long-awaited production postponed the release to 2020 in order to spend more time on the film’s impressive action sequences. However, the spread of COVID-19 that year halted the release. The film’s premiere then moved to Memorial Day weekend in 2022. And fans were ready to fill the theaters to catch the long-awaited flick!

Chris Aronson, president of domestic distribution at Paramount Pictures explains it well, noting that the film company “planted our flag on Memorial Day for this movie.”

“And I think the results have borne that decision out to be a good one,” Aronson relates of the record-breaking Top Gun: Maverick premiere.