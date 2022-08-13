netflix-just-canceled-another-hit-comedy-series

Netflix has been faced with some backlash recently. The platform keeps canceling fan-favorite shows, and they even now have fewer subscribers than streaming service Disney+. They have recently canceled another show, which has fans upset.

The streaming service is notorious for canceling shows before giving them a proper finale. A title they have recently canceled that had fans angry was “First Kill.” The lesbian vampire show had one season, and Netflix “quietly” announced that it was canceled. This was the wrong move according to fans of the show, who are outraged as a result.

Now, Netflix has canceled yet another series, this time a comedy. According to PopCulture, Netflix has not renewed the show “Adventure Beast,” also after only one season on the platform. What’s On Netflix shared a statement from Netflix about the show, in which the streaming service confirmed the cancellation.

They said: “At this stage, Netflix have no plans to produce Season 2 unfortunately.” The show’s synopsis says: “ADVENTURE BEAST is a new adult-animated comedy series about life in the wild that takes us deeper into the wonders of nature than we probably should go. Each episode follows Bradley Trevor Greive, a semi-indestructible wildlife expert who travels the globe studying and rescuing animals. Along the way, he shares with us truly astonishing, sometimes risqué facts that other wildlife shows would be too polite to mention. BTG is joined on these expeditions by his fearless Junior Field Assistant and favorite niece, Bonnie, and his fearful-of-absolutely-everything Senior FieldAssistant, Dietrich.

Netflix Under Fire For Cancelling Shows

Although the platform has received a lot of backlash, this is one of many just this year that have been canceled without an announcement. Netflix got rid of many more shows. Other canceled titles this year include:

“Q-Force”

“The Midnight Gospel”

“Space Force”

“Pretty Smart”

“On the Verge”

“The Baby-Sitters Club”

“Gentefied”

“Cooking with Paris”

“Another Life”

What’s On Netflix also included a list of “at risk” titles, which are shows they suspect will be canceled soon. Some of the titles include:

“The Healing Powers of Dude” (Season 2)

“The Last Bus” (Season 2)

“The Politician” (Season 3)

“Medical Police” (Season 2)

“Master of None” (Season 4)

Although the website put these on the list, Netflix has not confirmed any of these titles are canceled. Read the rest of the at-risk titles here.

Due to the frequency of Netflix doing this, subscribers are sick of them canceling their favorite shows. One fan tweeted: “i can’t believe netflix had anne with an e and they chose to CANCEL it … we deserved another season !!! bring back anne with an e.”

Another Twitter user tweeted out a quote from Game Rant about the situation: “‘Netflix has to be careful about what it greenlights, what it passes on, and what it allows to die before its time because every show they cancel is someone’s favorite. No one is going to keep paying the company that cancels their favorite show.’ – @GameRant #SaveFirstKill.”