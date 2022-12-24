netflix-looking-to-stop-password-sharing-among-family-members

Right now, streaming platform Netflix is currently at work to help stop password sharing among family members. According to a report from The Wall Street Journal, the streaming service is looking to stop password sharing as soon as early next year. This is being done to boost subscriber numbers which have dwindled. Now, this new method could help the platform earn an estimated $721 million in revenue. That number comes from customer surveys. Subscribers said they would pay more so family members could stay signed in.

“Make no mistake, I don’t think consumers are going to love it right out of the gate,” Netflix Co-CEO Ted Sarandos said to investors this month. After this, though, Netflix could very well lose customers. It’s already the most expensive streamer right now. No other platform has introduced this type of subscription yet. Netflix will become that much more expensive, Complex reports.

Netflix Dealing With Issues Around New Subscription Tier

Is there a set price for the service? No, not yet. But executives reportedly think that adding family members onto a subscription will cost close to Netflix’s ad-supported tier, which is at $7 per month. At this time, Netflix is currently trying out its new subscription in Latin America. It has not been foolproof. There have been some new sign-ups and even some grievances. But Netflix has hit some snags when it comes to people who travel—where Netflix can’t gauge where their main household is—and kids who spend time at two parents’ homes.

Could this work in Netflix’s favor? Yes. It also is possible other streaming platforms will end password sharing. But there’s also a chance that this entire thing could end up being a flop and not work out. In other news surrounding Netflix, the streamer has a new series titled Wednesday running on the platform right now. Jenna Ortega stars as one of the children from The Addams Family. The show set a record for the most-watched title in a single week. It even beat out the behemoth that is Stranger Things. For one week, seven days total, Wednesday was streamed for 341.2 million hours. That’s quite a number for the show.

Meanwhile, another show that’s drawing attention is That’s ’90s Show. If the title sounds familiar, then it is a spinoff from the popular That’s ’70s Show. Recently, a trailer was released for the new show. The trailer lets us see some familiar faces in Kurtwood Smith and Debra Joe Rupp. But we also get a glimpse at some other friendly faces, too. Wilmer Valderrama, Ashton Kutcher, and Mila Kunis are among the old friends that pop up in the trailer as well.