Netflix’s ‘Outer Banks’ Stand-In Actor Alexander Jennings Killed, His Family Speaks Out

Tragedy struck the Outer Banks family early Tuesday morning.

Outer Banks has been filming its third season in South Carolina recently. Early Tuesday morning, cast member Alexander “AJ” Jennings died after being struck and killed in a hit-and-run incident. While walking on the run around 2:30 am in North Charleston, Jennings was struck by the car. After that car fled the scene, another car hit AJ and also fled the scene.

No criminal charges have been filed yet. The case remains under investigation. AJ passed away at 22 years old. AJ served as a stand-in for Outer Banks star Chase Stokes. On Facebook, agency Kimmie Stewart Casting mourned Jennings.

“It is with great sadness that I share on Tuesday Alexander “AJ” Jennings’ mother informed me of his tragic death,” they wrote. “Outer Banks crew & cast suffered a terrible loss when AJ was stuck by two cars, that fled the scene early this morning. AJ was a beautiful, kind soul & a bright light every day on set. He moved to Charleston from New York to work as our John B photo double/stand in this season. I cannot fathom the shock and tragedy of AJ’s sudden loss and our thoughts are with his family and friends during this difficult time.I am still at a loss of words how this happened & cannot imagine the pain his family is going through. We will miss this amazing human & his infectious smile dearly.”

‘Outer Banks’ Star Chase Stokes Mourns Alexander Jennings

Alexander Jennings and Chase Stokes became great friends in their time together on Outer Banks. Stokes posted a heartfelt message on his Instagram story.

“Still trying to process why certain things happen, and why the world works in the ways that it does,” Stokes said. “My heart is shattered. Your life was just starting. We JUST talked about how pumped you were about your tunes. How far you’d come with that ole 6 string and your want to keep creating art. Always always making others hearts warm and being so damn selfless.”

He talked about how Jennings touched everyone on the set. “I wish I had more words to say right now, but the past day has been a struggle to say the least. We all love you. You touched all of our lives and made us all better people, and for that – Thank you AJ. Fly high angel.”

Alexander’s family is asking for donations to the Red Cross in his honor. AJ, adopted from Russia as a child, loved charitable work. In the years since his adoption, his mother LuJean Jennings reveals that he’d become passionate about giving back to the Red Cross before his untimely death. Moreover, his efforts increased since the Russian war against Ukraine. She told TMZ that AJ supported Ukraine in the conflict.

LuJean Jennings asks for Outer Banks fans to donate to the Red Cross to commemorate her son’s wishes. Outer Banks cast and crew offered to pay the cost of the funeral. Clearly, AJ touched the lives of everyone he encountered.