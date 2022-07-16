Netflix Partners With Microsoft To Bring Ads to the Platform

Several months ago, Netflix, the world’s leading streaming platform, went on the decline. During its first quarter, the company lost a detrimental 200,000 subscribers. Afterward, users slammed the platform when representatives vowed to include ad-supported content later in the year. Well, despite the backlash, that moment has finally come. Netflix has officially partnered with Microsoft to begin launching ads on the platform.

According to Bloomberg, Microsoft, which generated $10 billion in advertising sales in 2021, has officially become Netflix’s technology and sales partner as the platform works to incorporate ads into its content. The move comes after Netflix reported a significant loss in customers back in April.

As many Netflix subscribers are aware, the streaming platform’s lack of ads functioned as a major selling point for years. However, now, following a poor start to 2022, the company’s managing branch is aiming to bring in ad-generated revenue sooner rather than later. Netflix’s Chief Operating Officer Greg Peters said, “Microsoft has the proven ability to support all our advertising needs as we work together to build a new ad-supported offering.”

The news isn’t exactly stellar for Netflix subscribers who have long become used to ad-free content. However, there is one positive catch about the streaming platform’s new partnership.

As of right now, people who are already subscribers will not see the new ads. Instead, Netflix’s partnership with Microsoft will only function to accommodate new subscribers looking for a cheaper streaming option.

Netflix Facing Lawsuit Over Working Conditions on Series ‘Love Is Blind’

Despite its best efforts to avoid further blows to its weakened success, Netflix can’t seem to catch a break. After announcing its partnership with Microsoft, Love Is Blind star Jeremy Hartwell has filed a lawsuit against the platform. The suit names multiple defendants.

According to Variety, Hartwell is suing both the show’s producers as well as the streaming platform. The official report states Love Is Blind took part in multiple labor-law violations. Most prominently, following his experience on the show, Hartwell stated contestants endured “inhumane working conditions.” Producers reportedly provided cast members with more-than-ample amounts of alcohol and a significant lack of food and water.

In specifying the details of the lawsuit against Netflix, Hartwell’s attorney, Chantal Payton of Payton Employment Law, said Love Is Blind producers “intentionally underpaid the cast members, deprived them of food, water and sleep, plied them with booze and cut off their access to personal contacts and most of the outside world.”

As a result, the attorney said the conditions “altered” contestants’ emotions and decision-making.

Since filing the suit, Love Is Blind‘s production company Kinetic Content has vehemently denied the claims. Instead, they responded, “Mr. Hartwell’s involvement in Season 2 of ‘Love Is Blind’ lasted less than one week. Unfortunately…his journey ended early after he failed to develop a significant connection with any other participant.”

In regard to the labor-law violations, the company said, “there is absolutely no merit to Mr. Hartwell’s allegations.”