Netflix’s Password Sharing Crackdown Has Subscribers Exploring Other Options

Last year, Netflix ruffled many feathers when the streaming giant started proposing some changes. For instance, the company toyed with the idea of introducing ad-supported content like other premium streamers. Many subscribers scoffed at this idea and threatened to move to other services. However, the policy that found the most pushback from Netflix users was the company’s password-sharing rules.

Last year, Netflix tested its password-sharing crackdown in some markets with minimal success. Now, they’re looking to implement those changes with subscribers in the United States. The rules will allow the streaming giant to limit devices that can access an account or charge an “extra member” fee.

What to Know About Netflix’s New Password Sharing Rules

Netflix will likely roll out its new password-sharing rules in the first quarter of this year, according to Consequence. The latest update on the streaming giant’s support page details the new rules.

Under the heading “Sharing your Netflix account,” the site states that accounts are “for people who live in a single household.” The new rules will limit accounts to those who live in the household. “People who do not live in your household will need to use their own account to watch Netflix,” the site points out.

When a device outside of the account holder’s home signs into the account persistently, Netflix will block the device. At that point, the account holder will have to verify that the outside device is an authorized user. If the streamer institutes an “extra member fee” it won’t do so without notice. According to the page, Netflix won’t automatically charge account holders if they share their password.

Device Verification

To verify a device, Netflix will send a link to the email or phone number associated with the account. The link will lead to a 4-digit code that will allow a device to access the account. To further cut down on password sharing, Netflix may require users to “periodically” verify the device.

Consequence points out that users can avoid the verification process by logging into Netflix using the home internet once a month.

These new rules won’t just affect those who share their Netflix password. Because it is based on the home internet of the account holder, it will also affect those who travel, split their time between homes, or plan to watch Netflix while on vacation.

Netflix will use “IP addresses, device IDs, and account activity from devices” that are connected to the account to determine where an account’s “household” is. In the same way, the streamer will use that information to restrict access to accounts.

Netflix has already cracked down on password sharing in other markets. In Latin America, the streamer has instituted an “extra member” fee for those who share their account. It appears that this is the first step in rolling out that policy in the United States market.

Unhappy Customers

Right now, many Netflix users are voicing their frustration with these new password-sharing rules. Some are pointing out the fact that kids in college or those in long-distance relationships often share Netflix accounts. Others are wondering why the streamer continues to support mobile apps while making users jump through hoops to watch outside of their homes.

More than anything, Netflix users are pointing out their willingness to drop their current accounts in favor of other streaming services.