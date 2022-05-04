Netflix Releases Statement on Dave Chappelle Attack During Standup Set at Streaming Giant’s Festival

Netflix has issued a statement following the surprising attack on Dave Chappelle at the Hollywood Bowl yesterday.

“We care deeply about the safety of creators,” the streaming giant wrote, per Variety. “And we strongly defend the right of stand-up comedians to perform on stage without fear of violence.”

Chappelle was performing at the Netflix Is a Joke festival in Los Angeles when a man rushed the stage and tackled him to the ground.

Video footage taken by fans confirmed the story. And it also showed the man attempting to run off the stage before security detail and members of Chappelle’s team grabbed him.

According to The Guardian, the attacker was carrying a replica gun that could eject a knife blade. However, the outlet did not share whether the man attempted to use the weapon.

Currently, there are very few details about the attack. As a spokesperson with the Hollywood Bowls shared, “the incident that occurred at the Hollywood Bowl on May 3, 2022, is an active investigation. And we are unable to comment further at this time.”

However, police have arrested the man responsible for the Tuesday night attack. The suspect in custody is 23-year-old Isaiah Lee. He was charged on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon. And the LAPD is currently holding him on a $30,000 bail.

Dave Chappelle Not Injured During Attack at Netflix Comedy Event

Dave Chappelle was not injured during the attack. And furthermore, he is not letting the situation overshadow his history-mak run at the Hollywood Bowl.

Chappelle had been performing at the events for four straight nights. And while doing so, he brought in record-breaking sales for a comedian at the Hollywood Bowl.

“This run ties Chappelle with Monty Python for the most headlined shows by any comedian at the Hollywood Bowl, reaching 70k fans of diverse backgrounds during the first Netflix Is A Joke: The Festival. And he refuses to allow last night’s incident to overshadow the magic of this historic moment,” the statement reads.

The rep continued by sharing that “as unfortunate and unsettling as the incident was,” the comedian “went on” with the show. And his fellow performers were there to bring the people back together.

“Jamie Foxx and Chris Rock helped calm the crowd with humor before Chappelle introduced the last and featured musical guests for the evening, hip-hop artists yasiin bey and Talib Kweli, a.k.a. Black Star, who performed music from their new album – the first in nearly 24 years – which was released on Luminary. Other special comedic guests last night included Earthquake, Leslie Jones, Jeff Ross, Sebastian, Jon Stewart, and Michelle Wolf.”