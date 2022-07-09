Netflix Removes One of Adam Sandler’s Most Beloved Movies

Now that June of 2022 has come and gone, Adam Sandler fans can no longer watch Happy Gilmore on Netflix.

However, fans can still find the beloved comedy movie on Hulu.

Happy Gilmore had been in Netflix’s lineup for a while, but the streaming service removed the movie on Thursday. There’s no telling when or if the title will be restored to Netflix.

Adam Sandler made a name for himself as a writer and performer on NBC’s Saturday Night Live. He was hired in 1990 by Lorne Michaels. He was known for his signature musical-comedic performances. Sandler wrote and sung “The Thanksgiving Song” and “The Chanukah Song” on the show. He starred in a few movies like Coneheads with other SNL stars before making his big solo splashes.

The mid-90s saw Sandler’s comedy film empire created. He first starred in Billy Madison, then Bulletproof, then Happy Gilmore and The Wedding Singer. He then starred in his hit movie The Waterboy.

Happy Gilmore was written by Adam Sandler and his writing partner Tim Herlihy. Sandler and Herlihy had previously collaborated on 1995’s Billy Madison. However, while being a critical failure, the film was a big commercial success. The movie earned $39 million against a budget of $12 million. The movie’s dozens of quotes and hilarious scenes have cemented it as one of Sandler’s most enduring films. His iconic fight scene with game show host Bob Barker earned an MTV Movie Award for “Best Fight.”

Adam Sandler’s ‘Happy Gilmore’ Production Story

Herlihy and Sander were college roommates who both performed standup before moving onto screenplays. After the financial success of Billy Madison, the partners teamed up for a new project. The Happy Gilmore character is based on Sandler’s childhood friend Kyle McDonough. McDonough was an excellent ice hockey player, and whenever he’d play golf against Sandler, he would always out-drive him. Sandler attributed his friend’s golf skills to his hockey skills. Judd Apatow actually helped rewrite the script.

Dennis Dugan directed Happy Gilmore. Pro golfer Mark Lye was a script consultant and advised against several scenes in initial drafts. In early drafts, Happy was supposed to win the prestigious tournament, The Masters. Lye later recalled it, saying, “They had the green jacket. They were desecrating the USGA. Making fun of Augusta National.”

Lye then suggested that Happy should win a fictional tournament. Sandler and Herlihy changed the jacket’s color from Augusta’s iconic green jacket to a gold jacket. Lye didn’t like the fact that in earlier drafts, Happy Gilmore was making ridiculously unrealistic shots like 400-yard drives. The golfer took the crew to a PGA event so they could gain a better sense of the sport and atmosphere of an event. The final script was the fifth draft. Lye ultimately gave his seal of approval.

Recently, Adam Sandler remembered late comedian Norm McDonald and late actor James Caan with heartfelt messages and stories.