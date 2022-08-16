Netflix Reveals New Photo of The Addams Family From ‘Wednesday’ Reboot

As it prepares to release another teaser for its Addams Family series Wednesday, streaming service Netflix shares a new snapshot of the ghoulish family.

“Say hello to Netflix’s Addams Family,” Netflix declared in its latest Twitter post. “Catherine Zeta-Jones, Jenna Ortega, Luis Guzmán, and Isaac Ordonez star in Wednesday, the new series from Tim Burton.”

On Instagram, the streaming service revealed that a new teaser will be making its debut tomorrow (August 17th). Along with the Addams Family castmates, the 1990s Wednesday, Christina Ricci, will also be making an appearance in the series. The series’ description reads, “Follows Wednesday Addams’ years as a student, when she attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart and solve the mystery that embroiled her parents.”

Also starring in Wednesday are Emma Myers, Jamie McShane, Joy Sunday, and Gwendoline Christie. There hasn’t been an official announcement as to when the series will premiere, but it will be sometime in late 2022. Tim Burton is the creator of the series and Smallville co-creators Al Gough and Miles Millar are showrunners.

“Her trademark braids may be the same and her acid-tongued zingers just as morbid, but our Wednesday Addams is all grown up,” the showrunners declared. “Being 16 comes with its own set of challenges that even someone as brilliant as Wednesday finds challenging. Needless to say, Tim Burton and Wednesday Addams proved to be a match made in a deliciously dark corner of heaven. Can’t wait to show you more. As Wednesday would say, this is just the tip of the gravestone.”

Christina Ricci Recently Praises Jenna Ortega As Wednesday in Upcoming Netflix Series

Earlier this summer, Christina Ricci spoke to Variety about Jenna Ortega taking on the role as Wednesday Addams in the upcoming Netflix series.

“It’s super fun,” Ricci says about the new show. “I loved working with Tim [Burton]. I worked with Gwendoline Christie, it was amazing. And Jenna is incredible. I saw some of the wardrobe photos before I went [to set] so I knew [what she looked like in character] and I was like, it’s such a great modern take on Wednesday. It’s so true tonally to the heart and soul of [the original], but it’s then it’s incredibly modern and it’s great.”

Ricci also revealed her thoughts about Burton asking her to be part of the Netflix show. “I was really flattered to be asked and to be asked by Tim. It’s nice to be part of this next iteration of that character. It’s fun to watch and it’s fun to see other people’s takes on things and what they put of themselves into something like that.”

Meanwhile, Ricci’s role in Wednesday has been revealed. Ortega officially made her debut as Wednesday in a video reveal during Geeked Week’s series showcase.