Netflix Reveals Release Dates for Fall, Holiday Movies

by Chris Piner
From a website that allowed movies via the USPS to a top streaming platform, Netflix paved the way for many services available today. Before HBO Max, Paramount+, and Peacock, there was only Netflix. And while they might have been the first to allow users to watch movies without a wait or trip to the video store, Netflix continues to set the standard as they not only offer a plethora of films and shows, they now produce their own content as well. The climb to the top hasn’t been without its obstacles as Netflix struggled with losing close to 1 million subscribers, but with the end of the year approaching, the platform prepares for several hit movies and shows to be added. 

Within the next few months, Netflix will showcase a wide variety of films like Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, The Good Nurse, featuring Eddie Redmayne and Jessica Chastain, Blonde, and Lindsay Lohan in Falling for Christmas. Although expanding their selection of content, both Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery and The Good Nurse are both receiving a theatrical release.

Netflix Prepares For Big Movies Coming To Platform

Looking at their entire list of upcoming shows and films in just the month of September, they include:

September 1 – 9

  • Fenced In
  • Love in the Villa
  • Ivy + Bean, Ivy + Bean: The Ghost That Had to Go, Ivy + Bean: Coomed to Dance
  • The Anthrax Attacks
  • End of the Road
https://youtu.be/q3lVaNfVaGM

September 16-29

  • Drifting Home
  • Do Revenge
  • Lou, A Jazzman’s Blues
  • Athena  
  • Blonde 
https://youtu.be/aIsFywuZPoQ

For the month of October, Netflix users will see:

October 5-19

  • Mr. Harrigan’s Phone
  • Luckiest Girl Alive
  • The Redeem Team
  • The Curse of Bridge Hollow
  • The School for Good and Evil

October 21-29

  • Descendant
  • The Good Nurse
  • All Quiet on the Western Front
  • Windell & Wild

Moving into the Thanksgiving season, Netflix prepares the following:

November 4-18

  • Enola Holmes 2
  • Falling for Christmas
  • Is That Black Enough for You??
  • Capturing The Killer Nurse
  • In Her Hands
  • Christmas With You
  • Slumberland

November 23-24

  • The Swimmers
  • The Noel Diary

Both My Father’s Dragon and Monica, O My Darling are set for November release but their dates have yet to be announced. 

And finishing out the year strong, new films include:

December 2-16

  • Scrooge: A Christmas Carol
  • Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio
  • The Volcano: Rescue from Whakaari
  • Bardo
  • False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths

December 20-30

  • The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge Of Edinburgh Part 1
  • Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
  • Roal Dahl’s Matilda the Musical
  • White Noise

Other films scheduled for a December release include Lady Chatterley’s Lover and The Wonder. Both dates have yet to be announced. And as mentioned above, numerous films on the list will receive a theatrical release before being added to the platform.  

