Netflix Reveals Release Dates for Fall, Holiday Movies

From a website that allowed movies via the USPS to a top streaming platform, Netflix paved the way for many services available today. Before HBO Max, Paramount+, and Peacock, there was only Netflix. And while they might have been the first to allow users to watch movies without a wait or trip to the video store, Netflix continues to set the standard as they not only offer a plethora of films and shows, they now produce their own content as well. The climb to the top hasn’t been without its obstacles as Netflix struggled with losing close to 1 million subscribers, but with the end of the year approaching, the platform prepares for several hit movies and shows to be added.
Within the next few months, Netflix will showcase a wide variety of films like Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, The Good Nurse, featuring Eddie Redmayne and Jessica Chastain, Blonde, and Lindsay Lohan in Falling for Christmas. Although expanding their selection of content, both Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery and The Good Nurse are both receiving a theatrical release.
Netflix Prepares For Big Movies Coming To Platform
Looking at their entire list of upcoming shows and films in just the month of September, they include:
September 1 – 9
- Fenced In
- Love in the Villa
- Ivy + Bean, Ivy + Bean: The Ghost That Had to Go, Ivy + Bean: Coomed to Dance
- The Anthrax Attacks
- End of the Road
September 16-29
- Drifting Home
- Do Revenge
- Lou, A Jazzman’s Blues
- Athena
- Blonde
For the month of October, Netflix users will see:
October 5-19
- Mr. Harrigan’s Phone
- Luckiest Girl Alive
- The Redeem Team
- The Curse of Bridge Hollow
- The School for Good and Evil
October 21-29
- Descendant
- The Good Nurse
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Windell & Wild
Moving into the Thanksgiving season, Netflix prepares the following:
November 4-18
- Enola Holmes 2
- Falling for Christmas
- Is That Black Enough for You??
- Capturing The Killer Nurse
- In Her Hands
- Christmas With You
- Slumberland
November 23-24
- The Swimmers
- The Noel Diary
Both My Father’s Dragon and Monica, O My Darling are set for November release but their dates have yet to be announced.
And finishing out the year strong, new films include:
December 2-16
- Scrooge: A Christmas Carol
- Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio
- The Volcano: Rescue from Whakaari
- Bardo
- False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths
December 20-30
- The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge Of Edinburgh Part 1
- Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
- Roal Dahl’s Matilda the Musical
- White Noise
Other films scheduled for a December release include Lady Chatterley’s Lover and The Wonder. Both dates have yet to be announced. And as mentioned above, numerous films on the list will receive a theatrical release before being added to the platform.