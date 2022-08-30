Netflix Reveals Release Dates for Fall, Holiday Movies

From a website that allowed movies via the USPS to a top streaming platform, Netflix paved the way for many services available today. Before HBO Max, Paramount+, and Peacock, there was only Netflix. And while they might have been the first to allow users to watch movies without a wait or trip to the video store, Netflix continues to set the standard as they not only offer a plethora of films and shows, they now produce their own content as well. The climb to the top hasn’t been without its obstacles as Netflix struggled with losing close to 1 million subscribers, but with the end of the year approaching, the platform prepares for several hit movies and shows to be added.

Within the next few months, Netflix will showcase a wide variety of films like Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, The Good Nurse, featuring Eddie Redmayne and Jessica Chastain, Blonde, and Lindsay Lohan in Falling for Christmas. Although expanding their selection of content, both Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery and The Good Nurse are both receiving a theatrical release.

Netflix Prepares For Big Movies Coming To Platform

Looking at their entire list of upcoming shows and films in just the month of September, they include:

September 1 – 9

Fenced In

Love in the Villa

Ivy + Bean, Ivy + Bean: The Ghost That Had to Go, Ivy + Bean: Coomed to Dance

The Anthrax Attacks

End of the Road

September 16-29

Drifting Home

Do Revenge

Lou, A Jazzman’s Blues

Athena

Blonde

For the month of October, Netflix users will see:

October 5-19

Mr. Harrigan’s Phone

Luckiest Girl Alive

The Redeem Team

The Curse of Bridge Hollow

The School for Good and Evil

October 21-29

Descendant

The Good Nurse

All Quiet on the Western Front

Windell & Wild

“The Good Nurse” starring Jessica Chastain and Eddie Redmayne will premiere on theaters in October 19 and Netflix, October 26. pic.twitter.com/VkZ0YDBZMN — best of jessica chastain (@bestofchastains) August 30, 2022

Moving into the Thanksgiving season, Netflix prepares the following:

November 4-18

Enola Holmes 2

Falling for Christmas

Is That Black Enough for You??

Capturing The Killer Nurse

In Her Hands

Christmas With You

Slumberland

November 23-24

The Swimmers

The Noel Diary

Both My Father’s Dragon and Monica, O My Darling are set for November release but their dates have yet to be announced.

And finishing out the year strong, new films include:

December 2-16

Scrooge: A Christmas Carol

Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio

The Volcano: Rescue from Whakaari

Bardo

False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths

December 20-30

The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge Of Edinburgh Part 1

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Roal Dahl’s Matilda the Musical

White Noise

Other films scheduled for a December release include Lady Chatterley’s Lover and The Wonder. Both dates have yet to be announced. And as mentioned above, numerous films on the list will receive a theatrical release before being added to the platform.