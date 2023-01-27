Netflix Says It Has ‘Never Canceled’ a Successful Series: Fans of These Shows Will Disagree

The wildly popular streaming service Netflix has brought us some of our favorite shows over the years. However, the popular streaming service is also known for taking some of these favorites away.

In recent months, Netflix has made headlines after pulling some seemingly successful shows from its library. These moves shocked fans after the canceled shows reflected seemingly successful viewership numbers. Netflix officials are now speaking out about these decisions, however. The streaming service’s CEOs stressed to fans that it has “never canceled a successful show”.

Some of the popular Netflix originals to face the axe recently have been The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance, The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, Resident Evil, and The Midnight Club. Many of these cancelations made news after a seemingly strong fan base expressed frustrations over these series’ ends.

Some other fan favorites that have been dropped by Netflix despite a seemingly strong viewership base include Arrested Development and House of Cards, and Peaky Blinders. Fans have also spoken out after the cancelations of The Magicians, The Last Kingdom, The Sinner, Good Girls, and Friday Night Lights.

Netflix Claims It Only Canceled Shows That “Talked To A Very Small Audience On A Very Big Budget”

Sure, we have all felt the sting of falling in love with a Netflix series only for it to be canceled with very little fanfare. The streaming service, however, is speaking out on this. In fact, the Netflix bigwigs explain that there is a process to deciding which shows stay and which ones will get the boot. The budget must match the viewership numbers.

In a discussion with Bloomberg, Netflix co-CEOs Greg Peters and Ted Sarandos get candid about this decision-making process.

“We have never canceled a successful show,” the Netflix CEOs say in a statement per Bloomberg.

“A lot of these shows were well-intended but talk to a very small audience on a very big budget,” the explanation continues. “The key to it is you have to be able to talk to a small audience on a small budget,” the CEOs note. “And a large audience at a large budget.”

When this happens, the Netflix officials add, a series can go on “forever”.

Changes To The Streaming Service Are “Serving A Purpose”

Recently, Netflix has added ad-supported tiers to their subscription plans and increased the rates for non-ad-supported options. This move, Greg Peters says, serves a “purpose.” This move came after the streaming service faced a low viewership rate in recent years.

“Basic with ads is getting a healthy share in a way that says it is complementary to what’s going on with our overall plan set,” Peters says in the recent discussion with Bloomberg. “It’s serving a purpose. I’m confident about that.”