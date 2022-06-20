Netflix Speaks Out After Two Actors on ‘The Chosen One’ Killed in Van Crash

Netflix released an official statement today about the van crash that killed two actors who were filming the streamer’s original series The Chosen One in Mexico.

“We are deeply saddened by the tragic accident that took the lives of Ray Garduño and Juan Francisco González,” the company shared with Deadline. “Our thoughts are with their loved ones and with those injured during this unfortunate accident.”

Garduño and González were riding in the van with several other cast and crew members in Santa Rosalía-Loreto on June 16th. And the vehicle was en route to a local airport when a crash caused it to flip. Aside from the two deaths, the accident also injured four other passengers.

As of now, officials cannot say what caused the accident. But according to ET Online, reports say that the van may have run off a road in a desert area before flipping.

The Chosen One began filming this past April. Netflix has not said if the accident will affect production, which the creators have paused.

Friends of ‘The Chosen One’ Actors Are Asking For Answers

Friends of the actors have been speaking out since learning about the tragic accident. According to them, there were ongoing transportation and logistical trouble. And they demand a thorough investigation.

Novelist Rick Zarueta has been active on Facebook since the incident. And he claims the crash “was no ordinary accident.”

“The cast had been complaining openly about the logistical and transport issues faced in this production, calling it illogical, unreasonable, ignorant, and stupid,” he wrote in a post.

He continued by alleging that the van was “unfit” with bad tires, a “loose steering wheel, and loud brakes. He also wrote that many of the seat belts weren’t working properly. But despite complaining about these issues, the actors continued to work because they depended on their salaries

“But, the show must go on,” he continued. “And the actors get wrapped up in the art form and want to work and don’t get as many opportunities to work. So they take these gigs with big dreams of Netflix and the promise of a small paycheck.”

The Netflix Series Is Based on the Comic Book Series Titled ‘American Jesus’

The Chosen One is a series adapted from Mark Millar and Peter Gross’s comic book series titled American Jesus. The story follows a 12-year-old boy who says he has returned to humanity as Jesus Christ. And he claims that he will save mankind using biblical powers.

The American Jesus Netflix series starts shooting today in Mexico, based on the book by @mrmarkmillar & @PeterGrossArt. Our best to our friends @LeopoldoGout, @everardogout and all the cast! pic.twitter.com/8lX6TLx8N0 — Millarworld (@mrmarkmillar) April 25, 2022

Mark Millar also wrote the comic books Kingsman, Kick-Ass, and Jupiter’s Legacy, which were also adapted to the screen.