Netflix Star Chase Stokes Mourns Death of ‘Outer Banks’ Stand-in Killed in Hit-and-Run

Outer Banks star Chase Stokes mourned the passing of his friend and TV stand-in, Alexander “AJ” Jennings. Jennings was killed Tuesday morning in a hit-and-run incident in Charleston, South Carolina.

The Charleston Country Sheriff’s Office released a statement confirming a pedestrian was killed around 2:30 a.m. while walking on the road where the cast and crew of Outer Banks was filming the upcoming third season. According to a report from People, the pedestrian was then hit by another vehicle, which also left the scene. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital, where he died. No charges have been filed and the incident is still under investigation.

“It is with great sadness that I share on Tuesday Alexander ‘AJ’ Jennings’ mother informed me of his tragic death,” Kimmie Stewart Casting said in a statement on Facebook. “AJ was a beautiful, kind soul, and a bright light every day on set. He moved to Charleston from New York to work as our John B photo double/stand-in this season.”

“I cannot fathom the shock and tragedy of AJ’s sudden loss. Our thoughts are with his family and friends during this difficult time,” Kimmie Stewart Casting added. “I am still at a loss of words how this happened & cannot imagine the pain his family is going through. We will miss this amazing human & his infectious smile dearly.”

Chase Stokes Pays Tribute to His Friend

Jennings was close friends with Stokes. The Outer Banks star played John B on the hit Netflix show and Jennings worked as Stokes’s stand-in on the show. Later, Stokes wrote a touching statement on his Instagram Story to address the tragedy and pay tribute to his friend.

“Still trying to process why certain things happen, and why the world works in the ways that it does,” Stokes wrote. “My heart is shattered. Your life was just starting. We JUST talked about how pumped you were about your tunes. How far you’d come with that ole 6 string and your want to keep creating art. Always always making others hearts warm and being so damn selfless.”

He concluded his emotional statement by remembering his friend for what he brought to the lives of the Outer Banks team. “I wish I had more words to say right now, but the past day has been a struggle to say the least. We all love you. You touched all of our lives and made us all better people, and for that – Thank you AJ. Fly high angel”

Outer Banks was co-created by Josh Pate, Jonas Pate, and Shannon Burke and it follows a group of teens from North Carolina as they discover a treasure map leading them through the many mysteries of their small town. Eventually, the show became a huge hit when it debuted on Netflix in 2020. Production of the third season began back in February, but a premiere date is not yet announced.