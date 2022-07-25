netflix-star-millie-bobby-brown-crushes-streaming-service-salary-record

British actress Millie Bobby Brown rapidly rose to fame in Netflix‘s massively successful thriller series Stranger Things. The actress will conclude her role as Eleven following season five. Now though, the 18-year-old actress is making headlines for another of her Netflix projects, Enola Holmes 2. Reportedly, Millie Bobby Brown is receiving the “largest upfront salary paid to an actor under the age of 20” for the Netflix-produced sequel.

According to PopCulture, Millie Bobby Brown, who first adopted the role of Enola Holmes in 2020, will take home $10 million for its sequel. The outlet reports the sum is “not only massive” but “record-breaking.” So far, the rest of the Enola Holmes cast’s salaries remain unclear.

Millie Bobby Brown first appeared in Netflix’s hit Stranger Things when she was just 10 years old. However, it’s not the only onscreen project launching her to stardom. Bobby Brown saw even more success after adopting the role of Enola Holmes for the film’s first screening, playing Sherlock Holmes’ younger sister. When Enola Holmes made its Netflix debut, it quickly became one of the streaming service’s biggest films of the year.

In returning to her role, the young actress said, “I can’t wait to collaborate again with my Enola Holmes family! Enola holds a special place in my heart — she’s strong, fearless, intelligent, and brave. I look forward to fans seeing how her journey continues.”

That said, we can’t be sure when we’ll see Enola Holmes again as Netflix has not yet announced Enola Holmes 2‘s release date.

Netflix Will Soon Introduce ‘Extra Home’ Fee Amid Password Sharing Crackdown

Whenever Netflix releases Enola Holmes 2, there’s a chance subscribers that share their login information will be charged extra. Several months ago, Netflix engaged in a total rebrand. It first announced plans to introduce ad-supported content to its platform after years of ad-free streaming. In addition, the company has also begun introducing a password-sharing crackdown in various Latin American countries. The move came as early as several months ago.

The streaming company plans to introduce “extra home” fees in a handful of Latin American countries. These include the Dominican Republic, El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras. The extra fee will cost Netflix subscribers up to $3.

In a statement directed at Honduras-based subscribers, Netflix wrote on its website, “If your Netflix account is being used on a TV outside of your home, you will need to pay an extra $2.99 per month for each extra home. You will only be charged when you or someone who uses your account chooses to add an extra home—this fee will NOT be automatically charged.”

Once Netflix activates its extra home charge in Latin America, the company then plans to introduce the transition to American subscribers, leaving users to pay as much as $19.99 a month for the new plan.