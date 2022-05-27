Netflix’s ‘Stranger Things’ Adds Warning Card to Season 4 Premiere After Texas School Shooting

Following the devastating school shooting in Texas that left 19 students and 2 teachers dead, Netflix’s hit series “Stranger Things” has added a warning card to the season four premiere.

According to Fox News, the warning card on Netflix’s “Stranger Things” is showing up on viewers in the U.S. It card reads, “We filmed this season of ‘Stranger Things’ a year ago. But given the recent tragic shooting at a school in Texas, viewers may find the opening scene of episode 1 distressing. We are deeply saddened by this unspeakable violence and our hearts go out to every family mourning a loved one.”

Fox News also reports that this warning is appearing before the prior season recap that auto-plays at the beginning of “Stranger Things 4” episode 1. Netflix is also editing the description for the premiere to include another note. This note reads, “Warning: Contains graphic violence involving children” and adds “disturbing images” to the show’s range advisories.

Netflix previously released the first eight minutes of “Strange Things” season 4 premiere. The sneak-peek video shows the opening scene that includes a massacre involving Millie Bobby Brow’s psychokinetic and telepathic character, Eleven. The video also shows the dead bodies of several children.

Meanwhile, along with “Stranger Things,” other changes are happening to various TV shows and films in response to the school shooting. Lifetime recently announced that it is pushing the release of McKenna Grace’s “The Bad Seed Returns;’ CBS pulled the season of “FBI: Most Wanted” with no details of when the finale will air; and red carpet premieres for “Physical” and “The Orville: New Horizon” are being changed.

Volume 2 of “Stranger Things 4,” which will consist of Episodes 8 and 9, will premiere on July 1st.

“Stranger Things” Star Millie Bobby Brown Mourns the Loss of Those in the Texas School Shooting

As the nation mourns the loss of the 19 children and two teachers in the Robb Elementary School shooting, Millie Bobby Brown also took to her Instagram to share her condolences for those who perished.

“Mourning the loss of these beautiful angels,” Millie Bobby Brown wrote in the caption of the post, which features a snapshot of the children killed in the shooting. “Each one of these precious children deserved the chance to live their lives to the fullest and to pursue their hopes and dreams. My heart aches for their families and loved ones, the teachers and fellow students.”

The shooting occurred in Uvalde, Texas. Hal Harrell, the school system’s superintendent, further shared in a news conference, “This was a tragic and senseless event today, and my heart was broken today. We’re a small community and we’ll need your prayers to get through this.”