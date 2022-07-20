Netflix Summer 2022: Everything Coming to the Platform in August

August is approaching, and Netflix has a new list of movies and shows to watch while avoiding the heat. Catch these titles that are coming to the streaming up next month.

Movies on Netflix in August 2022

Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man will swing onto your screen to kick off the month with “Spider-Man” (2004), “Spider-Man 2,” and “Spider-Man 3” all being added on the first day of the month. If you’re more of a Rom-Com watcher, Netflix also has “Monster-in-Law,” No Strings Attached,” “Bridget Jones’s Diary,” and “Bridget Jones’s Baby” available to stream next month.

Take the day off with Ferris in “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off,” a perfect summer movie, and while you’re at it, binge-watch “Men in Black,” “Men in Black II,” and “Men in Black 3,” all also available at the start of the month.

Drama/thriller movie “Flight,” starring Denzel Washington, will appear on the streaming service on August 2.

TV Shows Being Added to Netflix in August 2022

Season 6 of “Riverdale” will bring the drama to streaming on August 7. August 10 will bring new seasons of Netflix original favorites. Season 3 of “Locke and Key” will be available on this day. Season 2 of “Indian Matchmaking” will also be on the site to stream. The first season of “Iron Chef Brazil” will also debut, giving viewers all the cooking competition drama.

“Ancient Aliens” is spooking audiences with season 4 on August 15, with even more historical legends to be explored.

August 17 will bring season 6 of “Junior Baking Show” to show off more talented young chefs. Season 3 of “He-Man and the Masters of the Universe” will be on August 18.

Netflix Originals to Catch This Month

August is the month for the streaming service’s originals. Over 20 movies, series, documentaries, and comedy specials will premiere this month.

A big day for Netflix originals, August 3 will bring 2 new original movies, including “Buba,” a story about a small-town con artist who joins the mafia. “Don’t Blame Karma!” will follow a girl dealing with her bad luck in life. A Netflix-original documentary will also be on the website, “Clusterf**k: Woodstock ’99.”

Netflix Comedy Special “Ricardo Quevedo: Tomorrow Will Be Worse,” in which comedian Ricardo Quevedo “examines the absurdity of the situations that try our patience,” according to ComicBook.com, is coming on August 2 to the platform.

The platform will add several new series and movies on August 17. “Look Both Ways” is a film that follows Natalie, a recent college graduate whose life splits into two different realities after taking a pregnancy test on the night of her college graduation. Netflix will add “Royalteen,” a movie about a teenager who keeps secrets about her life when she falls in love with a crown prince on the same day.

The new series’ will bring suspense to the screen, with “High Heat” following Poncho as he investigates his brother’s murder. “Unsuspicious” will be the same vibe, following three women who are conned by the same man going to his mansion to find him dead.

A Netflix original anime also joins the list, “Tekken – Bloodline.” The show will follow a “hot-tempered” fighter as he trains to get revenge.

For the full list of upcoming titles, click here.