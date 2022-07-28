Netflix Summer 2022: See the Full List of Shows, Movies Coming in August

August and the dog days of summer are already here, which means a new programming slate is heading to Netflix. Of course, we have some returning favorites alongside some brand new options. Let’s take a look.

First off, Netflix’s The Sandman will slip into your dreams. The new series is based on Neil Gaiman’s legendary comics. The Sandman (also known as Dream) is the protagonist in this fantasy drama. He is played by indie actor Tom Sturridge. In this strange fantasy, Dream must overcome walking terrors while dealing with the mess created by the Corinthian (Boyd Holbrook) and Lucifer (Gwendoline Christie). The series also stars Stephen Fry and Patton Oswalt. The 10-episode series launching on August 5 is just one of many Netflix original programs hitting the streaming service this month.

Season 2 of Indian Matchmaking will be available on Netflix in August. Sima Taparia, India’s most famous matchmaker, is the protagonist of this popular reality series as she matches people with their ideal partners. The second season is scheduled to premiere on Aug. 10 on Netflix. On July 8, Mindy Kaling’s coming-of-age series Never Have I Ever will premiere its third season. The TV adaptation of the popular “Tekken” video game franchise, Tekken: Bloodline, is also set to drop. Meanwhile, Locke & Key returns for season 3. This will be the final installment of the supernatural coming-of-age show. The show is based on the comic book series of the same name by Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodríguez.

Films coming to Netflix in August

Horror fans have a new original film to look forward to for August. The Jamie Foxx vampire feature, Day Shift is due August 12th. It also stars Snoop Dogg and Dave Franco. This is the directorial debut from stuntman J.J. Perry, who worked on John Wick. Another anticipated Netflix film is Me Time. This Kevin Hart family comedy co-stars Mark Wahlberg. It’s set to drop on August 26th.

The streamer is also bringing some fan-favorite film series this month as well. On August 1st, all of Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man trilogy will be available on Netflix. Also available on August 1st are all three films in the Will Smith sci-fi action series Men in Black, which began with 1997’s Men in Black. Critically acclaimed films are joining on the first of the month as well, including Stanley Kubrick’s Eyes Wide Shut. Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, directed by John Hughes and released in 1986, will be available. There are also a few selections for hardcore action lovers out there for August. Ben Affleck’s bank heist movie The Town and the James Bond film Skyfall will also be available.

