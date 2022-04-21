netflix-viewers-pissed-about-commercials-being-added

Netflix has been making some big changes lately, and fans are not impressed. First, the streaming giant raised prices on services. Next, Netflix execs announced the streaming service is hoping to crack down on households sharing passwords and accounts. Now, Netflix customers are shocked to learn that they may be seeing ads added to some of their favorite shows and movies when watching the streaming service. And, many are not happy with this news.

Netflix’s Latest Announcement Has Viewers Heated at the Idea of Losing Ad-Free Options

Upon hearing this news, Netflix customers took to social media to share their thoughts on Netflix considering adding commercials to their streaming services. And, they are not happy.

“I’d rather cancel my Netflix subscription than pay to have commercials,” one tweet says of the changes Netflix has suggested. This Twitter user also notes that the streaming giant hasn’t been up to par for a while now.

“The content doesn’t hit like it used to,” the tweet says.

Another Netflix customer points out that making this kind of change isn’t going to help address the major loss in customers the streaming service has already experienced. In fact, the Twitter user notes, this move will not only stop new users from signing on. It will likely lead to current customers leaving as well.

“Dear Netflix, so you’re thinking about adding commercials due to a downturn in new customers? Well, even More customers will flee Netflix after that change,” the tweet notes.

Could the Move to Advertising Result in Customers Canceling Their Accounts?

Other Netflix customers note that should the streaming service giant decide to go the route of adding commercials to their content, they will be canceling their subscriptions. After all, one user notes, the lack of ads is what attracted users to Netflix and away from cable in the first place.

For me, @netflix adding commercials is an immediate cancel of service,” writes the Netflix user.

“Absolutely NOT paying to watch ads,” the tweet continues. “Why I can’t stand cable.”

Netflix Defends Commercials Plan Noting It Will Help Users Who Want to Keep the Service at a Lower Price

News that Netflix is considering bringing advertisements into the service plans hit earlier this week. The news came with the streaming company making the announcement that it would be “trying to figure out over the next year or two.”

According to Netflix co-CEO Reed Hastings, Netflix has been exploring the idea of looking at ad-supported plans within the lower-priced tiers, despite the company having “been against the complexity of advertising and a big fan of the simplicity of subscription.”

According to Hastings, however, the reason the company is exploring the option now is because it is “one way to increase the price spread.”

“Consumers who would like to have a lower price and are advertising-tolerant get what they want makes a lot of sense,” Hastings says, noting that the streaming service is open to “offering even lower prices with advertising as a consumer choice.”