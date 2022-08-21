Netflix’s Marilyn Monroe Film ‘Blonde’ Described as ‘Historical Libel’ by Biographer

With the new Marilyn Monroe film Blonde starring Ana De Armas set to premiere in late September, the late Hollywood icon’s biographer is now sharing his thoughts about the upcoming Netflix flick.

During a recent interview with The U.S. Sun, Anthony Summers, who wrote the biography The Secret Lives of Marilyn Monroe said he is skeptical about Blonde.

“I don’t think you need to be a fan of Monroe not to like the book Blonde – on which the new move is based,” Summers explained. “I’m a non-fiction author, and I recoil from the tinkering with the real-life facts of Marilyn Monroe’s life that the novel indulges. Especially when the tinkering involves what I call the ‘historical libel’ of other people [like the Kennedy brothers.”

However, despite his skepticism, Summers is hoping Blonde will surprise him. “We’ll see. Let’s not prejudge the new movie. But I don’t think its director, Andrew Dominik, was wise to say – as he has – that Blonde will be one of the ten best movies ever made!”

Following ‘Blonde’ Criticism, Biographer Slams the Theory that Marilyn Monroe Was Murdered

Meanwhile, Summers previously addressed one scene that is supposed in Blonde that was in the book. It features Monroe being sexually assaulted by a fictional Hollywood studio executive who has the nickname “Mr. Z.”

Summers spoke out against the Blonde scene in a previous The Guardian article. He stated that there was no evidence suggesting that Monroe was sexually assaulted by any executive. He also rebuffs the idea that the Hollywood icon was actually murdered. “I think I’ve fairly been able to sweep away many of the crazy conspiracy theories, ” he said. “Based on no good evidence or on no evidence at all. The evidence worth calling evidence, the forensics, does not suggest that Marilyn was murdered, as some would like us to believe.”

While sharing what he would ask Monroe if he had the opportunity to interview her, Summers answered, “I suppose that I would ask her all the predictable questions about the supposed mysteries. Her involvement with the Kennedys, her last hours, and so on.”

However, Summers did say that he would rather talk about her difficult childhood. And how she became the woman she turned out to be. “How she – as a woman of her era – saw the role of women – and her concept of happiness.”

As the premiere day for Blonde nears, director Dominik seems to have no problem shaking off the critics. He previously defended the film by stating, “If the audience doesn’t like it, that’s the audience’s f—ing problem.”

The director also said that the Blonde plot is about what it’s like to be an “unloved girl” and to go through the Hollywood meat-grinder. “How a childhood trauma shapes an adult who’s split between a public and private self.”