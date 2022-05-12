Netflix’s Top 10 Movies and TV Shows: What to Watch This Week

Every day, Netflix’s Top 10 movies and TV shows shift and adjust, based on what everyone’s watching. Here’s the breakdown of the top flicks for Thursday, May 12, per CinemaBlend.

Out of the Top 10 movies streaming on Netflix right now, the No. 1 spot belongs to a brand new documentary from the mind of Lucie Jordan. “Our Father” follows Jacoba Ballard, a woman who realizes that she and dozens of other people were all sired by the same fertility doctor from Indianapolis. Audiences and critics alike call it hard to watch, but the disturbing plot is entertaining enough to keep them pressing play.

The thread of seriousness continues with the No. 2 film “Operation Mincemeat,” a World War II drama starring Colin Firth. Things don’t lighten up for the third and fourth spot films, “U.S. Marshals” and “Den of Thieves,” both gritty action flicks.

The middle of Netflix’s Top 10 movies lightens up with the animated film “Marmaduke,” and the iconic Adam Sandler film “Happy Gilmore.” The classic rom-com “Forgetting Sarah Marshall” holds No. 7, while the action thriller “The Takedown” sits at No. 8.

One of the late Chadwick Boseman’s best films, “42,” sits at No. 9. And finally, the legendary “Forrest Gump” rests at No. 10 continuing to inspire audiences after nearly 30 years. See the full list for yourself below.

1. Our Father

2. Operation Mincemeat

3. U.S. Marshals

4. Den Of Thieves

5. Marmaduke

6. Happy Gilmore

7. Forgetting Sarah Marshall

8. The Takedown

9. 42

10. Forrest Gump

Here are Netflix’s Top 10 TV Shows for May 12

To absolutely no one’s surprise, the hit Netflix original series “Ozark” continues to crown the Top 10. The final part of the last season dropped just two weeks ago on April 29, and fans are still flocking to it (for their first or second or third time).

Fans are also eating up the latest batch of episodes from “The Circle,” Netflix’s social media-based reality show that sit as No 2. The first four episodes dropped on May 4, while the latest batch, episodes five through eight, dropped yesterday, May 11. The finale episode will air on Wednesday, May 25, per Decider.

Canadian sitcom “Workin’ Moms” holds the No. 3 spot, while things take a dark turn with “Welcome to Eden” at No. 4. The iconic comedy “Grace and Frankie” holds steady at No. 5, featuring a delightful cameo from Dolly Parton. And the wildly popular Starz series “Outlander” sits at No. 6, after the fifth season became available on Netflix this week.

Reality TV series “Selling Sunset” rests at No. 7, while the harrowing documentary series “Meltdown: Three Mile Island,” sits at No. 8. The docuseries chronicles the events of the worst nuclear meltdown in United States history.

In No. 9, “Cocomelon” delights children of all ages. And finally, Netflix’s smashing historical romance series “Bridgerton” clings to a Top 10 spot. The series, based on Julia Quinn’s romance novels, released its second season nearly two months ago. But it doesn’t seem to be losing any steam (pun intended).

See the full list of Netflix’s Top 10 TV shows for May 12 below.