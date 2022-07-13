new-adam-sandler-netflix-movie-revealed

Here’s some good news for Adam Sandler fans as “The Sandman” has a new movie project with Netflix that’s been revealed. Sandler and his family, all of them, will star in the movie You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah. That would make Adam, his wife Jackie, and daughters Sunny and Sadie sharing some spotlight together. Others, according to Variety, other stars include Idina Menzel, Sarah Sherman from Saturday Night Live, and Luis Guzmán of Punch-Drunk Love fame. Menzel previously worked with Sandler in his movie Uncut Gems.

We do not know who will be playing which characters in this movie. Others in the cast include Ido Mosseri, Samantha Lorraine, Dylan Hoffman, Dean Scott Vazquez, Miya Cech, Dylan Dash, Millie Thorpe, Zaara Kuttemperoor, and Ivory Baker. This film will be set in current times. But the novel, written by Fiona Rosenbloom, is set in the early 2000s. In the book, that story keeps track of Stacey Friedman. She’s getting ready for her bat mitzvah. Well, there happens to be some drama here, which is a good thing. Stacey finds out that her best friend Lydia Katz has been smooching it up with Stacey’s personal crush, Andy Goldfarb. All of it leads up to Friedman exclaiming what would become the book’s title.

New Movie From Adam Sandler Also Puts Him In Producer’s Seat

Do you want something more succinct? We’ve got you covered thanks to Netflix. The streaming service writes, “A girl’s bat mitzvah plans comedically unravel and threaten to ruin one of the most important events of her young life.” The movie is being directed by Sammi Cohen and comes from the written script of Alison Peck. Meanwhile, Sandler also will produce this movie along with Happy Madison exec Tim Herlihy. Other producers from Happy Madison, which is connected with Sandler, include Barry Bernardi, Judit Maull, and Kevin Grady. They will be executive producers. Leslie Morganstein and Elysa Koplovitz Dutton also will be along as they are from Ally Entertainment.

Sandler, much like many others in the movie industry, would remember late actor James Caan. Caan died recently at 82 years old and appeared in numerous movies throughout his career. Sandler would write on Twitter, “James Caan. Loved him very much. Always wanted to be like him. So happy I got to know him. Never ever stopped laughing when I was around that man. His movies were best of the best. We all will miss him terribly. Thinking of his family and sending my love.”

Sandler has quite a resume’ in movies, such as Happy Gilmore, Billy Madison, The Waterboy, and Big Daddy. It will be cool to see how the new movie comes together with his entire family in it, too.