New Mark Wahlberg Movie Release Date Delayed on Netflix

Although “Uncharted” was originally set to be released through Netflix on July 15th, it has been reported that Mark Wahlberg’s hit action-packed film has been slapped with an over a month release delay.

According to ScreenRant, “Uncharted’s” release date is now going to be August 19th on Netflix’s platform. The delay of Mark Wahlberg’s film seems to apply to U.S. Netflix users. The streaming service also has not revealed the reason behind the movie’s release delay.

Mark Wahlberg’s “Uncharted” is part of Netflix’s deal with Sony. The deal allows Netflix to release various titles from 2022 to 2026. Another film part of the deal is “Morbius,” which stars Jared Leto and Matt Smith. ScreenRant further reports that it is also unclear if the delay release of “Uncharted” on Netflix was a Sony directive.

According to IMDb, “Uncharted” follows street-smart Nathan Drake (Tom Holland) as he is recruited by a seasoned treasure hunter, Victor “Sully” Sullivan (Mark Wahlberg) to recover a fortune amassed by Ferdinand Magellan. The treasure was lost 500 years ago by the House of Moncada. Antonio Banderas, Sophia Ali, and Tati Gabrielle starred in the film alongside Holland and Drake. “Uncharted” secured $401.7 million during its box office run.

Mark Wahlberg Describes His ‘Uncharted’ Co-Star Tom Holland As An ‘Annoying Little Brother’

While promoting “Uncharted” in February 2022, Mark Wahlberg spoke to PEOPLE about working alongside Tom Holland on the film.

“Playing opposite Tom was a lot of fun because he’s like an annoying little brother,” Mark Wahlberg explained. “And I never had a little brother, so it was nice. I think the movie’s that much better because of the chemistry between the two of us.”

Mark Wahlberg also described Holland as being sweet and very focused when it comes to working on the set. “He’s found a nice balance of doing these giant tentpoles and then also doing things that are really challenging and showcase his talent and his abilities.”

Meanwhile, Mark Wahlberg also revealed he actually almost played Nathan Drake in the film. “I was attached to this movie for quite some time, so long that I was playing the Tom Holland role originally. And now I’m playing Sully, but I love the fact that I’m playing Sully. He’s such a fun character, a very kind of untrustworthy guy who, when clipped away this tough exterior, actually has a heart of gold.”

Mark Wahlberg goes on to add that he is continuing to do the early morning workouts that he was doing for the film. “My nephew, Jeffrey, who is a wonderful actor, he’s been in the gym with me every day. I had him there at 3:30 in the morning. He walked in and he was so down and so tired, but when he left there, he felt like he could conquer with the world. So whoever wants to come, bring them on!”