Here Are the New Movies Coming To Netflix in Summer 2022

This summer, strap in for several new movie releases from Netflix. From dreamy romance to thrilling action to belly-aching comedy, this summer’s slate has a film for every palette.

The streaming service typically draws subscribers in with its top-notch original content. We’ve got a list, courtesy of What’s On Netflix, that details the best original films hitting the platform this summer.

The first new movie to hit Netflix will be an Adam Sandler flick called “Hustle.” The sports comedy follows a basketball scout (Sandler) who discovers an incredibly talented player in the streets of Madrid. Also starring Ben Foster, Robert Duvall, Queen Latifah, and Raúl Castillo, “Hustle” hits the streaming service on June 10.

Next up we have “Spiderhead,” a sci-fi thriller from the mind of Joseph Kosinski. Led by Chris Hemsworth, the movie features stars like Miles Teller, Jurnee Smollett, Tess Haubrich, and BeBe Bettencourt. In the film, two convicts volunteer as medical subjects in order to reduce their sentences. The new drug they try alters emotions and causes one subject to question which of their feelings are real. You can catch “Spiderhead” on Netflix on June 17.

Next on the slate of new Netflix movies is an animated adventure starring Dan Stevens, Karl Urban, Jared Harris, Kathy Burke, and Marianna Jean-Baptiste. “Sea Beast” follows a legendary sea monster hunter who embarks on a perilous journey with a young girl. The film starts streaming on July 8.

Then, on July 15, an adaptation of Jane Austen’s romance novel “Persuasion” drops on the streaming service. Dakota Johnson stars as Anne Elliott, a forward-thinking woman born in the Regency era. Anne must choose between her past and present feelings when the handsome Fredrick Wentworth returns to town. The film also features Suki Waterhouse, Cosmo Jarvis, Henry Golding, and Richard E. Grant.

More new movies are due to debut on Netflix this summer, but they don’t quite have a release date yet. Likely, we can expect these films to drop sometime in late July or early August.

One of them is “Hello, Goodbye, and Everything In Between” starring Jordan Fisher, Jennifer Robertson, Julia Benson, Sarah Grey, and Talia Ryder. The romantic dramedy follows high school sweethearts Claire and Aidan. The pair made a pact to break up before college, so they revisit their relationship from beginning to end on one final date. At this time, the film is in post-production with no release date announced.

The same can be said for the action-thriller “The Gray Man.” This is one of the most highly-anticipated streaming films of the year, mostly due to its absolutely phenomenal A-list cast. Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Regé-Jean Page, and Jessica Henwick team up in this film about CIA operatives. It comes from “The Avengers” directors Anthony and Joe Russo.

So, mark your calendars, movie fans. And keep an eye on this space for more Netflix movie updates in the future.