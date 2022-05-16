New Netflix Original Series Officially Knocks ‘Ozark’ From No. 1 Spot on Platform’s Top-10

Netflix streamed the “Ozark” season finale on Friday, April 29th, and ahead of its conclusion, the hit drama remained No. 1 among the platform’s Top 10. However, just weeks following the series’ conclusion, a brand new Netflix original show has replaced “Ozark” in the Top 10, officially knocking it from its top spot.

According to ComicBook.com, “Ozark” has officially been replaced as the streaming platform’s No. 1 series by the all-new novel-based show, “The Lincoln Lawyer.”

The outlet reports the new show debuted on Netflix on Friday, May 13th. The brand new series marks the latest TV adaptation of Michael Connelly’s hit 2005 novel of the same name. Starring Manuel Garcia-Rulfo as Mickey Haller, “The Lincoln Lawyer” forced Ozark into Netflix’s No. 2 spot on Sunday.

The top two series were followed by the reality series “Bling Empire,” the comedic drama “Workin’ Moms,” and the social media-centric competition show, “The Circle.”

While “The Lincoln Lawyer” has officially knocked one of Netflix’s top-rated series from the No. 1 spot, “Ozark” still has an advantage in longevity. So far, the outlet reports there is currently no word on a second season of the former show. Likely, the continuity of “The Lincoln Lawyer” depends on its current performance.

Regardless, there seems to be a lot of interest in the story itself. Before Netflix turned Connelly’s early 2000s novel into a series, “The Lincoln Lawyer” also debuted as a 2011 film. The film version of “The Lincoln Lawyer” stars Hollywood icon Matthew McConaughey. Below you can find the all-new show’s description.

“Sidelined after an accident, hotshot Los Angeles lawyer Mickey Haller restarts his career — and his trademark Lincoln — when he takes on a murder case.”

‘Ozark’ Series Finale Leaves Fans Begging Netflix for Spinoff Shows

While “Ozark” has lost its top spot on Netflix to “The Lincoln Lawyer,” the hit series is nevertheless seeing all the love from fans. And despite that showrunners have officially concluded the series and the sad fate of fan-favorite character Ruth Langmore, audiences are nevertheless begging the streaming platform for a variety of “Ozark” spinoffs.

Most dynamically, Looper reports “Ozark” fans are requesting a spinoff about Jonah and the Snells. In fact, even before the series concluded, fans were requesting “Ozark” spinoffs. One came as early as 2020 when one Twitter user wrote, “Every character in ‘Ozark’ deserves a spinoff show. I want 32yo Buddy in Detroit in the Irishman timeline [and] I want 23yo Jonah paying MIT tuition w/ white-collar crime. I want Wendy running a presidential [campaign] in [season 7 of] ‘House of Cards.’ I want an 1800s-period piece of Snell’s ancestors.”

Another fan had simpler requests, writing, “I would like an opportunity to pitch an ‘Ozark’ spinoff for Netflix centered around the Navarro cartel being led by Camila.”

On and on the suggestions go, though I’ll let you read them yourself because I’m sure you all have ideas of your own.