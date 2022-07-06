‘Outer Banks’ Stand-in for Chase Stokes Killed in Hit-and-Run Accident

This week, the cast and crew of the hit Netflix show Outer Banks were busy filming Season 3 in South Carolina when they were struck with an unbelievable tragedy. Earlier Tuesday morning, Alexander “AJ” Jennings, the 22-year-old stand-in for Chase Stokes, was struck by two vehicles. To make matters worse, both drivers quickly fled the scene.

Sadly, Jennings died at 3:13 AM that day as a result of his injuries. According to police reports, Jennings was walking along a main road leading from James Island to Folly Beach when he was hit at around 2 in the morning.

According to witness reports, after the first vehicle struck the young actor and fled the scene, he was hit by a second, the driver of which also left without alerting authorities. First responders attempted to save Jennings’ life but were unsuccessful.

A case against the drivers is pending, according to TMZ. However, charges have yet to be filed.

‘Outer Banks’ Cast and Crew Mourn the Loss of AJ Jennings

Though AJ Jennings was new to the Outer Banks set this year, he was already popular among the cast and crew. In addition to his acting career, AJ Jennings was a new guitarist and dreamed of creating music. He often talked with his fellow cast members about his excitement for the instrument.

“My heart is shattered,” Chase Stokes wrote in an Instagram story. “Your life was just starting. We JUST talked about how pumped you were about your tunes, how far you’d come with that ole 6-string, and your want to keep creating art. Always, always making others’ hearts warm and being so damn selfless… We all love you, you touched all of our lives and made us all better people for that.”

In a heartbreaking Instagram post, Outer Banks casting director Kimmie Stewart mourned the loss of the beloved budding star as well. “It is with great sadness that I share Alexander “AJ” Jennings’ mother informed me of his tragic death,” she wrote.

“AJ was a beautiful, kind soul and a bright light every day on set,” Stewart continued. “He moved to Charleston from New York to work as our John B photo double/stand in this season. I cannot fathom the shock and tragedy of AJ’s sudden loss. Our thoughts are with his family and friends during this difficult time.”

“This message may be difficult to process for those of you that met & became fast friends with AJ. I am still at a loss of words how this happened. [I] cannot imagine the heartache his family is going through. We will miss this amazing human and his infectious smile dearly.”