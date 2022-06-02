‘Ozark’ Among May’s Most-Streamed TV Shows on Netflix

Netflix has seen its fair share of hits come and go in the last month. From “The Lincoln Lawyer” to the new season of “Stranger Things,” the streaming platform continues to churn out hits. One of the most-watched shows of the month was undoubted “Ozark.” The crime drama follows the Byrde family as they descend into a life of crime in the rural Missouri Ozarks.

Although the sci-fi drama “Stranger Things” has captured everyone’s eyeballs, the show came too late to appear on this month’s list of the most-viewed TV show on Netflix. As it turns out, “Ozark” was usurpingly the top show for May.

When viewers said goodbye to the Byrde family for the final time, it was undoubtedly an emotional rollercoaster. In addition to the loyal fans, the cast also had trouble closing the door on the beloved series. For instance, Julia Garner, who won us over by playing quick-witted Ruth Langmore, posted about the bittersweet ending via social media. The series ended in April after the second half of Season 4 premiered.

On Monday, after nearly a month since the series finale premiered, Garner reflected on her experience with the show. She posted a series of snaps from her time on set, including ones with co-stars Jason Bateman and Laura Linney.

Julia Garner bids farewell to acclaimed Netflix series

She also sweetly captioned the pics, writing, “Thank you everyone for watching the finale season of @ozark. This was such a special time in my life. I love you all so much.” Garner ended the post by including, “#grateful.”

Fans got the first part of the highly anticipated Season 4 in January. The second part came a few months later, in April. Before then, the show announced in June that the show would end after four seasons. At the time of the announcement, showrunner Chirs Murphy also revealed that fans would get the final series in two parts consisting of seven episodes each.

Mundy also offered up his gratitude to Netflix for allowing them the creative control over ending the series.

“We’re so happy Netflix recognized the importance of giving “Ozark” more time to end the Byrdes saga right,” Mundy said. “It’s been such a great adventure for all of us — both on-screen and off — so we’re thrilled to get the chance to bring it home in the most fulfilling way possible.”

The former VP of Netflix’s Original Content, Cindy Holland, also made a statement about the show’s end by praising it for producing such great television.

“”Ozark” is a gripping drama that has captivated audiences all around the world and garnered tremendous critical acclaim,” Holland said in a statement. “We’re so grateful to Chris, Jason, Laura, Julia and the entire cast and crew for all their tireless dedication to the show and can’t wait to see how the Byrdes’ journey comes to a close.”