‘Ozark’ Coming to an End Has Fans Wishing for Netflix to Make These Spinoff Shows

As “Ozark” officially comes to an end, fans of the Netflix series are demanding that the streaming service considers making a spinoff for the show.

According to Looper, “Ozark” fans are interested in spinoffs that feature Jonah and the Snells. One Twitter user, TweetNeek, shared in a 2020 tweet, “Every character in ‘Ozark’ deserves a spinoff show. I want 32yo Buddy in Detroit in the Irishman timeline [and] I want a 23yo Jonah paying MIT tuition w/ white-collar crime. I want Wendy running a presidential [campaign] in [season 7 of] ‘House of Cards.’ I want an 1800s-period piece of Snell’s ancestors.”

Meanwhile, another Twitter user, Ed_Ackerman, had another spinoff in mind. “I would like an opportunity to pitch an ‘Ozark’ spinoff for Netflix centered around the Navarro cartel being led by Camila.”

Twitter user Ami_Sharma also seems interested in the cartel spinoff opportunity. “Wow!!! What a finale ‘Ozark’… probably one of the best series ever. Every character is so well written and explored throughout the Seasons. Would love to see a spinoff with Jonah running the cartel..”

The second half of “Ozark’s” fourth and final season premiered on April 29th. According to its IMDb description, “Ozark” follows a financial advisor who drags his family from Chicago to the Missouri Ozarks. Where he must launder money to appease a drug boss. The show premiered in July 2017 and has 44 episodes. It stars Jason Bateman, Laura Linney, Sofia Hublitz, Skylar Gaertner, Julia Garner, and Jordan Spiro.

Is Netflix Considering an ‘Ozark’ Spinoff?

During a recent interview with TV Line, “Ozark” showrunner, Chris Mundy, shared his thoughts about Netflix doing a spinoff for the series. “It’s definitely something that people have talked about a bunch. There’s nothing definitive. We’re lucky that people seem to really like the show. So there’s obviously going to be some interest there.”

Also speaking about Julia Garner’s character, Ruth, and her unfortunate fate, Mundy stated, “There are still ways to stay inside the show and revisit things. I’m sure people probably would’ve been happier if Ruth was out there.”

Meanwhile, Mundy admitted it was really important for him to end the show. “This is the work we did. We did our best and we hope people like it. And then anything that spins off from it would be its’ own distinct thing. Even though it’s in our universe.”

Mundy also spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about a potential expansion of the “Ozark” universe. “I’ve thought about it a little bit. If there were an organic way, I would never be closed to it.”

Mundy then shared how he and the “Ozark” writers worked through the series’ ending. “We talked in the writers room about building a myth but then creating a curse. We wanted them to build a myth that perhaps creates their own curse, and then see what happened to them because of that curse when it all rolls out in that final 30 minutes.”