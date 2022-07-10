‘Ozark’: Could Jason Bateman Take Home an Emmy for the Show?

Starting in the 1950s, the Primetime Emmy Awards’ Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series has honored some impressive actors in some unforgettable TV roles. In fact, the actor holding the most wins within this category is Breaking Bad’s, Bryan Cranston. Cranston has won a total of four Emmys for his portrayal of Breaking Bad’s Walter White. Three of these wins came consecutively in 2008, 2009, and 2010. Last year, it was actor Josh O’Connor who took this award for his portrayal of Prince Charles in The Crown.

Now, the nominees for the 74th annual Emmy Awards are just days away from being announced. And, we wonder who could take home this prestigious award? Does Ozark star, Jason Bateman stand a chance during this year’s awards?

Could Jason Bateman Be Looking At A 2022 Emmy Win?

Jason Bateman’s wildly popular Netflix series, Ozark first hit the streaming service in 2017. Since then, the popular series has taken fans on some wild rides. Coming to an end earlier this year as the show’s fourth season came to a close.

In the series, Bateman portrays Marty Byrde, a financial advisor and a family man. However, he is soon caught up in some nefarious business. These business matters quickly turn the Byrdes’ lives upside down. In a misguided effort to solve his problems, Byrde moves his family to the Missouri Ozarks. This move is Marty’s effort to quickly – and easily – launder money for a dangerous criminal. However, Marty soon learns that his plan is not at all the easy way out that he had initially imagined.

Soon, Bateman’s character finds himself mixed up with even more criminals…one oftentimes worse than the last. Eventually, the entire Byrde family is involved in these schemes. This includes – Marty, his wife Wendy Byrde (Laura Linney), and their children, Charlotte and Jonah (Sofia Hublitz and Skylar Gaertner) – getting involved in the schemes. They all take part in the business of laundering money in an effort to escape the dangerous lifestyle.

It’s a memorable role, no doubt. And one that certainly earned the nomination…could this be Bateman’s year? We are just days away from finding out as the 2022 Emmy Nominees will officially be announced on Tuesday, July 12.

Bateman Discusses What He Misses Most About His Ozark Character, Marty Byrde

Recently, Jason Bateman gave fans a glimpse into what it is that he misses most about portraying the generally mild-mannered financial advisor-turned criminal, Marty Byrde in Ozark. For him, Bateman notes, the best part about portraying Marty is being what he says is a “proxy for the audience” as the story unfolds.

“Being able to be the calm in the storm and watching all of the incredible acting around him,” Jason Bateman explains of the Ozark character. Bateman adds that the character is always reacting to what is happening around him.

“I always like being that proxy for the audience,” Bateman relates.

“That person through which the audience kind of experiences all of the nonsense,” he adds. “I like playing those characters and Marty was a great version of that, I think.”