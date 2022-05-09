‘Ozark’ EP Says There’s ‘Definitely’ Interest in a Spinoff of the Netflix Series

“Ozark” remains one of Netflix‘s top-rated series following its season four and series conclusion late last month. But now, in its battle to maintain its position as the most prominent streaming service in the industry, Netflix is potentially considering an “Ozark” spinoff.

In fact, according to TVLine, showrunner Chris Mundy said an “Ozark” spinoff is far from being out of the question.

“It’s definitely something that people have talked about a bunch,” Mundy shared with the outlet. However, “There’s nothing definitive.”

Nevertheless, he continued, “We’re lucky that people seem to really like the show so there’s obviously going to be some interest there.”

That said, Mundy emphasized that any potential spinoff of the show would have to differ starkly from the original series. He said that, with the season four conclusion and the death of one of the series’ fan-favorite characters, an “Ozark” spinoff would have to take place separately from the original story. However, it would still exist within that universe.

“It was really important for me to end this show,” the “Ozark” executive producer said. “This is the work we did, we did our best and we hope people like it. And then anything that spins off from it would be its own distinct thing, even though it’s in our universe.”

‘Ozark’ Showrunner Shuts Down Theories About One Fan-Favorite Character’s Death

If you haven’t yet watched the series finale of Netflix’s “Ozark,” then I suggest you stop reading here because you’re definitely going to see a major spoiler ahead.

For “Ozark” fans that have watched the season four finale, on the other hand, you might be one of those viewers still processing and mourning the death of the fan-favorite character, Ruth Langmore (Julia Garner). The finale captured Ruth’s final moments as drug cartel leader Camila Elizonndro shot her to death in avenging her son.

That said, fans have argued we didn’t actually watch the life leave the character’s eyes, which had many hopeful fans theorizing about her potential survival outside the last episode’s storyline. However, the series’ showrunner was firm in the character’s end.

Mundy, dedicated to the finality of the “Ozark” series, said, “I’m sorry; [Ruth] totally, absolutely is [dead].”

So much for an open-ended interpretation. Nevertheless, while Ruth might not make an appearance in any future “Ozark” spinoffs, fans of the series praised Julia Garner’s portrayal of the character.

Following the show’s conclusion, one fan wrote on Twitter, “I swear you can FEEL HER RAGE through the TV. NO ONE could play the role of Ruth but her. Please give Julia Garner ALL the awards and accolades.”

In speaking to creating the character’s (literal) last stand, “Ozark” director and leading man, Jason Bateman, said it was important Ruth die standing.

“[Ruth dies] metaphorically standing her ground and going out on her terms,” Bateman said. In portraying her final moments this way, Bateman hopes fans can accept her death just as the character did herself.