‘Ozark’ Fans Name Their Least Favorite Character

Throughout its four seasons on Netflix, “Ozark” became one of the country’s most watched, most loved shows. From the incredible plot to the character development, viewers couldn’t stop watching the Byrde family as they descended into a life of crime.

With the backdrop of rural Missouri’s Lake of the Ozarks region, the intense crime series followed the trials and tribulations of the family. We watched as Byrde family patriarch Marty (Jason Bateman) and wife Wendy (Laura Linney) constantly fight for their lives as they launder millions of cash for the Navarro Drug Cartel.

During the four-season run, fans saw how the Byrde’s enemies seemingly tested the family at every turn. From cold-blooded killers to crook-like politicians to unhinged federal agents, the family could never catch a break. Obviously, the show had enough antagonists, but who did fans like the least?

There were numerous characters fans didn’t care for, from drug lord Omar Navarro to heroine farmer Darlene Snell. The characters were easy to hate. So, who was the most reviled among the “Ozark” fandom?

According to 575 U.S. “Ozark” fans, more than 23% of them agreed one of the show’s most formidable characters was the least likable character in the “Ozark” universe.

Surprisingly, the crazed heroin pusher of the Ozarks, Darlene Snell (Lisa Emery), was not most despised. In addition, many fans believed Byrde family matriarch Wendy to be the real snake-in-the-grass. However, it wasn’t any female character from the show, but Cartel boss Omar Navarro (Felix Solis.) He received 23.48% of the votes to claim the title.

‘Ozark’ fans torn over Ruth Langmore

It’s somewhat surprising, considering his character didn’t enter the series until Season 3. However, in the show’s last two seasons, he quickly became known for his hot-headed nature and manipulative tendencies. In addition, the Byrde family feared him for his series of reprehensible actions, unrivaled among the show’s lineup of villains.

Darlene followed Navarro in second place, who took 18.61% of the votes. In addition, Wendy Byrde made the list, claiming 16.35%.

Even Ruth Langmore appeared to be disliked among fans. Although she later transitioned as a fan favorite for her brash, sharp-witted, and sassy personality, it seems like even Ruth had trouble being liked. The 15.48% of the poll’s respondents didn’t seem to care for her.

Coincidentally, per Screen Rant’s reporting, fans are divided when it comes to Langmore. She is also the most-liked character in the show. This could be because fans know Ruth as fearlessly herself and possibly the most genuine. We know that most characters are usually up to something, manifesting in lying and hiding who they are to try and win power.

Shockingly, more than 14% of voters pegged the good-natured Wyatt Langmore (Charlie Tahan) as one of the show’s least likable characters. Finally, Marty Byrde himself rounded out the list, with 12% of the votes.