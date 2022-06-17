‘Ozark’ Finally Unseated in Top 10 Streaming Series by ‘The Lincoln Lawyer’

For three weeks in a row, fans flocked to “Ozark” on Netflix to binge the final few episodes in early May. But now, a new series has claimed the top spot on the Nielsen Streaming Top 10 chart.

“The Lincoln Lawyer” dropped on Netflix on May 13. The legal drama debuted at No. 2 on the Nielsen Streaming chart, during the week of May 9 to May 15, when Nielsen calculated streaming data. But now, for the week of May 16 to May 22, “The Lincoln Lawyer” officially claimed the top spot from “Ozark.”

Per Variety, viewers watched 1.8 billion minutes of the legal drama during its first full week on Netflix. Comparatively, streamers only watched 1.1 billion minutes of “Ozark” during that same week, dropping it to No. 2. We’ll see how “Ozark” fares in the coming weeks, but with “Stranger Things” data coming soon, it’ll likely drop another spot or two.

Especially since we’ll see the results for Disney+’s “Obi-Wan Kenobi” too, which premiered the same weekend as “Stranger Things” Season 4. The new streaming data will cover the week of May 23 to May 29, so it’ll include the debut weekend for both shows.

As of right now, Netflix reigns supreme on the Nielsen Streaming Top 10. It’s earned nine out of the Top 10 spots, with only one spot going to Disney+’s original movie, “Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers.” But with “Obi-Wan Kenobi” and the new “Ms. Marvel” show debuting June 8, we’ll likely see a huge switch-up on the chart, with “Ozark” continuing to drop.

‘Ozark’ Stars Consider What They’ll Miss Most About Their Characters

Now that “Ozark” has wrapped up, the stars of the show are talking about things they’ll miss about their iconic characters. Julia Garner excelled in her role as Ruth Langmore, the local criminal who stole into Marty (Jason Bateman) and Wendy (Laura Linney) Byrde’s’ hearts.

Unfortunately, Ruth died in the “Ozark” season finale, so there’s no chance that we’ll see her again for a potential spinoff show. When reflecting on Ruth’s epic rise and fall, Garner said she’ll miss “everything” about the character.

“I can’t even describe that question,” Garner said at Netflix’s FYSEE event. “Just her as a person – it’s just so much fun and layered. But I think the thing I’ll miss the most is shooting this project with everyone. We were just saying, we have an Ozark standard that’s just so unrealistic because this job was so incredible.”

Bateman, likewise, also commented on what he’ll miss most about Marty Byrde.

‘”Being able to be the calm in the storm and watching all of the incredible acting around him, and the stories around him he always kind of has to react to,” Bateman said in response to the question. “I always like being that proxy for the audience. That person through which the audience kind of experiences all of the nonsense. I like playing those characters and Marty was a great version of that, I think.”

You can watch all four seasons of “Ozark” now on Netflix.