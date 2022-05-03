‘Ozark’: How Much Does Jason Bateman Make Per Episode?

Fans of the Netflix show Ozark are getting their fix of seeing Jason Bateman play Marty Byrde. The show has aired its final original episode. Now, Ozark fans will have to turn to the world of reruns whenever the show pops up. TV viewers are familiar with seeing Bateman appear on shows like Arrested Development and movies, too. What, though, did he earn per episode for playing Marty?

‘Ozark’ Star Jason Bateman Picks Up Nice Payday From His Work

Bateman reportedly earned $300,000 per Ozark episode. That’s according to CelebAnswers. People who have seen him in both Ozark and Arrested Development know that Bateman brings his best to both characters. How does Marty compare to that other character? “I think they have similar blind spots,” Bateman said of Marty and Michael. “Their arrogance and hubris leads to early decisions. Perhaps they should think a little bit longer about what they do.”

In an interview with The Guardian, the actor opens up about his life in the 1990s. “Having thought, ‘This is really fun,’ and staying at the party a little bit too long, I’d lost my place in line in the business; it was a case of trying to claw that back towards the end of the 90s, and not getting a lot of great responses,” Bateman said.

He also offers up a unique contrast between these two shows. “I’m not too far removed from a drama when I’m doing Arrested Development and I’m not too far from a comedy when I’m doing Ozark,” Bateman said. “In a drama, I’m not the person with a knife, I’m the person getting chased. In a comedy, I’m not the person farting, I’m the person who smelled it.”

The Influence Michael Landon Had on Him Early in Career

One of his earliest jobs was on Little House on the Prairie as a kid. Bateman talks a little bit about how Michael Landon inspired him. “I had a very fortunate first experience,” he said. “My first big job, Little House on the Prairie, had Michael Landon as the director, actor, producer – and sometimes writer. There’s this theory that you need to scream at people to get them to work their hardest. I saw by example there that the opposite is true.”

Some people might wonder what it’s like when an actor is both a director and stars in the lead role. “It’s more efficient for me to be playing a character in something because that’s one less person I need to direct,” Bateman said in an interview. “I don’t have to have any sort of creative negotiation with that actor. Especially when I’m the lead character, I can just adjust my own performance to motivate a different performance out of the other actor.”