‘Ozark’: How Netflix Spoiled Two Key Plot Points Before Season 4, Part 2

Access to streaming services like Netflix and Hulu are great for binging your favorite TV shows and movies. However, it comes with a catch: spoilers. Although you can do your best to avoid this pesky problem, sometimes you can’t miss it. For example, some “Ozark” fans had their day ruined when they caught a crucial detail about the show in a Netflix preview.

According to a recent thread on Reddit, numerous users revealed that Netflix gave away two key plot points about the show’s highly anticipated Season 4. While browsing through the streaming platform, users saw these plot points in preview clips and footage stills. We won’t detail what they saw since we don’t want to repeat the spoilers here, but if you’re curious, you can find all the details on the thread.

Despite the spoilers, the show is still skyrocketing to the No. 1 spot on Netflix. In addition, the dramatic conclusion of “Ozark” pushed the popular Netflix series back to the top spot in Nielsen’s streaming rankings.

The crime drama was the No. 1 title for streaming for the week of April 25 to May 1. The show managed to garner 2.58 billion minutes of viewing time for the week, more than three times as much as the second-ranked program, Cocomelon, at 767 million minutes.

Although the show has been a streaming juggernaut ever since its debut, it hasn’t always been in the top position. However, a new Netflix original show overtook their reign earlier this month when it took over the charts.

Along With ‘Ozark,’ Netflix continues to churn out hits

“The Lincoln Lawyer,” a TV adaptation of Michael Connelly’s 2005 novel, recently got a TV makeover by Netflix, with Manuel Garcia-Rulfo as the lead. With that, it briefly claimed the top spot on Netlfix.

Nielsen’s streaming ratings cover viewing only on TV sets and don’t include time spent watching on computers or mobile devices. In addition, the ratings only measure audiences in the United States, not those in other international countries. They also only include statistics from streaming services such as Apple TV+, Disney+, Hulu, Netflix, and Amazon Prime Video.

Netflix continues to dominate the ratings, with its shows taking nine of the Top 10 positions. Another of its series, “Grace and Frankie,” was third-best with 701 million minutes streamed, and Disney saw its “Moon Knight” at the No. 4 position after five episodes were released, with 681 million minutes.

Also in the top 10 include “NCIS” at No. 5, with 618 million minutes; No. 6 was “Selling Sunset” at 584 million; No. 7 had “Heartland” with 568 million; No. 8 featured “Better Call Saul” with 568 million, No. 9 was “Criminal Minds” capturing 511 million; and finally “Bridgerton” coming in at No. 10 with 511 million.