‘Ozark’s Jason Bateman Abruptly Walks Away From Would-be Next Project

Jason Bateman will no longer be in the director’s chair for what would have been his next project, following “Ozark.” According to Deadline, Artemis, the feature film package starring Scarlett Johansson and Chris Evans, will not see Bateman directing.

Per reports from the outlet, Bateman closed the door on the project due to creative differences. Artemis was due to be one of Bateman’s biggest projects since the end of Netflix’s popular “Ozark.” The series came to a dramatic conclusion in April.

As for Artemis, the creators recruited Bateman as the project director. However, he and the production company behind Artemis, known as Thees Pictures, agreed to go their separate ways. Thankfully, their split was amicable. The two sides reportedly remained on good terms. In addition, Bateman and the production company said they might work together on another project sometime in the future.

There isn’t too much that creators have revealed about Artemis, but the film will reportedly look at the space race. In addition to starring in the film, Johansson is also producing with Jonathan Lia and Keenan Flynn. Rose Gilroy, daughter of writer-director Dan Gilroy and actress René Russo, also wrote the screenplay.

As for Jason Bateman, he’s still riding high after “Ozark” officially ended with its fourth and final season. In addition to Bateman, the series also starred Laura Linney, Julia Garner, Sofia Hublitz, and Skylar Gaertner. Byrde, who must launder millions of dollars for a Mexican drug cartel, Bateman also produced and directed the series.

Jason Bateman’s bittersweet end to ‘Ozark’

Throughout its reign on the streaming platform, the show remained incredibly popular with fans nationwide. Now, fans speculate if this was really a goodbye or just a see you later from the Byrdes. Sadly, showrunners confirmed years before the show’s finale that it would end in Season 4.

“We’re so happy Netflix recognized the importance of giving “Ozark” more time to end the Byrdes saga right,” showrunner, Chris Mundy, said last year when the news was announced, per Pop Culture.

“It’s been such a great adventure for all of us, both on-screen and off. So we’re thrilled to get the chance to bring it home in the most fulfilling way possible.”

Before the premiere of Season 4, Bateman also spoke about the show’s end. According to the veteran actor, they wanted the series to end before it reached the point of “jumping the shark.”

“So, given the intelligence of Marty Byrde and Wendy Byrde, if they keep going at this pitch for much longer, they’re either going to be killed or put in jail,” he said in an interview, per Collider. “The alternative is to flatten out that pitch so that you don’t end up jumping the shark, but then you start stalling just for additional episodes and season.”