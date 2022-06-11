‘Ozark’s Jason Bateman Joins Matt Damon, Ben Affleck Project Shortly After Exiting Last Project

Following the series finale of his hit Netflix series “Ozark,” Jason Bateman is reportedly teaming up with Matt Damon and Ben Affleck for his next filming project.

According to Variety, Jason Bateman will be appearing in Affleck and Damon’s upcoming film, which is about a former Nike marketing executive, Sonny Vaccaro, who pursues NBA legend Michael Jordan. Bateman will star in the film alongside Affleck, Damon, Viola Davis, Chris Tucker, and Marlon Wayans in the Prime Video untitled movie. Other cast members are Matthew Maher, Chris Messina, Tom Papa, and Julius Tennon.

According to IMDb, the untitled film follows the history of how Sonny Vaccaro, a sneaker salesman, led a shoe company called Nike in its pursuit of “the most best athlete” in the history of sports: Michael Jordan. Affleck and Damon wrote the film alongside Alex Convery. Affleck is directing. He and Damon are also producing the film alongside Peter Guber, Jason Michael Berman, Jeff Robinov, Madison Ainley, and David Ellison.

Damon will be playing the role of Vaccaro while Affleck plays Nike co-founder, Phil Knight. Jason Bateman will star as Rob Strasser, who is a longtime Nike executive and Vaccaro’s boss. Strasser was instrumental in the sportswear brand’s efforts to sign and later promote Jordan. Meanwhile, Davis will star as Michale Jordan’s mother, Deloris. She had a major influence over Michael’s decision to sign the deal with Nike.

Jason Bateman Describes ‘Ozark’ Finale as a ‘Happy Ending, but They’re Limping’

During his recent appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” Jason Batman discussed the finale of “Ozark.”

“With the final season, the whole thing was like, ‘Well, how are we gonna end it?’” Jason Bateman explained. “Should the Byrde family pay a bill, you know? Like, should they get away with it? Should they not?” He went on to say that the show has something resembling “a happy ending, but there’s got to be a little of a, Well, is it happy for them?’”

Jason Bateman also stated that he believes the finale satires both viewers who are rooting for the Byrde Family and those rooting again them. “Hopefully the audience will think, ‘Ah, they’ve kind of threaded the needle between a happy ending — but they’re limping.’”

Prior to the finale, Jason Bateman reflected on his time on the series to IndieWire. “It is working out better than I could have ever hoped for, and I had high, high hopes. Those first two scripts that I read, there was a lot of mood, a lot of danger, a lot of crisis, a lot of things that I was really curious to see if I could deliver to an audience as a director.”

Although the “Ozark” cast had no control over the show’s popularity, it encouraged them to keep going. And make it better. “It’s been very gratifying, ” Batemen admitted. “And it fuels me to try to take even a bigger, more challenging swing on the next project.”