‘Ozark’ Star Julia Garner Catches Up With Costars and Jimmy Kimmel at Netflix Panel

“Ozark” star Julia Garner caught up with her fellow costars and late-night TV host Jimmy Kimmel during Netflix’s FYSEE event.

FYSEE is a Netflix exhibition designed to showcase their top shows during the Emmys voting season. Nominations will be announced on July 12, but before then, potential voters can interact with the cast of various shows through panels, Q&As, and performances.

Earlier this week, the cast of “Ozark” sat down for a panel moderated by Jimmy Kimmel. Garner attended, along with star Jason Bateman and showrunner Chris Mundy. Kimmel asked them his burning questions about the final season of the show, what’s coming next, and that delicious ending.

Garner took to Instagram to share a few photos from the event. In one photo, we see her posing with Bateman and Mundy. In another, we see the panelists up on stage.

“Last night’s #Ozark panel. So wonderful seeing my @ozark family,” Garner captioned the post. “Thank you @jimmykimmel for moderating. SO MUCH FUN!”

An official Netflix Instagram account also posted about the “Ozark” panel. The account shared a sweet photo of Garner and Bateman sharing a hug behind the scenes of the event.

“From the Missouri Belle to LA,” the caption read. “Jason Bateman, @juliagarnerofficial, and showrunner Chris Mundy reunited at last night’s @ozark panel at #netflixFYSEE.”

Jimmy Kimmel Opens Up About the ‘Ozark’ Panel at Netflix’s FYSEE Event

While we don’t know specifically what Jimmy Kimmel talked about with the “Ozark” stars, we did hear his thoughts on the panel ahead of time. Kimmel chatted with extraTV ahead of the event and explained how he’s a huge fan of the show.

“I thought it was great,” Kimmel said of the show’s controversial ending. “I think… when there’s a show you love, you always worry that the ending might not be exactly final. And I think it was pretty final. I mean, I’m gonna find out more about it when I get in there. But I loved it, I loved the show, I’m sorry its over.”

When interviewer Rachel Lindsay asked if he thought the ending similar to “The Sopranos,” Kimmel said, “Well, to me, there’s a tiny percentage. The door’s slightly open. Whereas with ‘Sopranos,’ it was, you know, like two of the doors left open, birds were flying through.”

“Ozark” definitely had a slightly more concrete finish. While the screen cut to black and we heard the gunshot, there’s really only two options for the outcome. Jonah either shot his parents, or the man threatening them.

“I think he shot the cop. The kid shot the cop,” Kimmel revealed of his thoughts.