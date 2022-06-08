‘Ozark’s Julia Garner Offered Role of Madonna in Upcoming Biopic: Report

Ozark alum Julia Garner has been offered the coveted role of Madonna in the upcoming biopic that will highlight the singing icon’s rise to fame.

According to a report by Variety, the 28-year-old Emmy-winning Netflix star has been in the running for the part alongside over a dozen hopeful stars. But all along, most have speculated that she was the creator’s frontrunner.

As it stands, Garner’s team is looking over the offer. But Variety speculates that she will likekly accept the role.

The film, which will be directed by Madonna herself, will tell the story of the singer’s early. It will begin by highlighting her staunch Catholic upbringing in Michigan. Then it will show her struggles in New York City as she rose to eventual stardom.

As The Hollywood Reporter shared, the final auditions for Julia Garner were grueling. She and the actresses who made it to the final stages had to endure “up to 11-hour-a-day choreography sessions” with Madonna’s personal choreographer. Then, they had to follow up with more sessions with the singer herself. After, they had callbacks filled with readings and singing auditions.

“You have to be able to do everything,” a source told THR.

Very Few Details Have Emerged Around Julia Garner’s Madonna Biopic

Universal Pictures will serve as the movie’s studio. And Diablo Cody won the rights to co-pen the screenplay with Madonna. The studio also named Little Women’s Amy Pascal as a producer.

Because the project is in its early stages, there is no word on a timeline. And as of yet, the creators have not cast any more actors. However, there are rumors that Florence Pugh (Little Women), Alexa Demie (Euphoria), and Odessa Young (The Staircase) are in the running. Singers Sky Ferreira and Bebe Rehha are also contenders.

Variety noted that the upcoming audition process with be trying. And because of the music-heavy nature of the biopic, it will require many highly-skilled singers and dancers.

The multi-platinum 63-year-old singer first teased the project in September of 2020 when she began working on the script with Cody.

“I want to convey the incredible journey that life has taken me on as an artist, a musician, a dancer — a human being, trying to make her way in this world,” Madonna said in a statement. “The focus of this film will always be music. Music has kept me going and art has kept me alive. There are so many untold and inspiring stories and who better to tell it than me. It’s essential to share the roller coaster ride of my life with my voice and vision.”