‘Ozark’ Star Julia Garner Says Becoming a Director ‘Would Really Scare’ Her

Ozark star Julia Garner recently talked about the potential of her becoming a director one day.

In a recent interview with Netflix Queue, the actress talked about a wide range of topics.

Currently, she’s in the lead role in the Netflix Original show Inventing Anna, and will also appear in two upcoming movies, You Can’t Win and Little Sparrow.

Garner’s co-star Jason Bateman’s production company helped create Ozark. Furthermore, Bateman has directed many episodes of the series. In 2019, he received the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series for his directing of Ozark.

Bateman encouraged co-star, Laura Linney, to direct an episode. Recently, Julia Garner was also asked about her future as a director in the wide-ranging interview. Since two of her co-stars seamlessly transitioned to the director’s chair, can she as well?

Julia Garner says that Jason and Laura inspired her as a performer. Working with them as her director was a dream, she says. She reveals her take on potentially directing in the future and the connection between acting and directing.

“It would really scare me, but I don’t know,” she said when asked if she would ever direct. She added, “I feel like directing and acting are actually very similar. It’s all storytelling, really.”

Julia Garner on Jason Bateman’s Direction

“Working with Jason and Laura as directors, it’s a dream,” Garner said in the interview. “I was so impressed with Laura — I was already impressed with Laura every single day, and I’ve never worked with a director that’s directed an actor like that. Jason is also a genius communicator. He respects everybody and doesn’t waste any time. Jason’s just so efficient and brilliant.”

Julia Garner also spoke about her preparation process with getting into character. “When I prep a script, I always meditate, and I try to ask myself questions and answer them in character. It’s kind of a subconscious thing. One of the questions that I asked Ruth [was], ‘What are you afraid of?’ I, meaning Ruth, answered, ‘I’m afraid to die.'”

“I thought that was weird because I’ve done meditative work with my acting work for years now, and Ruth has never been afraid to die. She’s always felt like the show must go on. I said, ‘Why are you afraid to die?’ And she, meaning me at that moment, [responded], ‘Because I have to finish certain things.’ And that really scared me. 30 seconds later, I got a phone call from [Ozark showrunner] Chris [Mundy], and he’s like, ‘Hey, I need to talk to you.’ I said, ‘Am I dying?’ And he was like, ‘Who told you?’ I had full-body chills. It’s not so much that Ruth knew that she was gonna die. I think she knew that she wasn’t gonna be an old lady.”

Part 2 of Ozark‘s fourth and final season was released to Netflix on April 29, 2022.