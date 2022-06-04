‘Ozark’ May Have Ended, But Jason Bateman’s Already Got His Next Move Planned

As “Ozark” wrapped up its final season last month, many fans wondered what was next for star, director, and producer Jason Bateman.

He made a significant impression on fans and critics alike both in front of and behind the camera. By the end of the fourth season, Bateman ended up directing nine episodes of “Ozark” while starring in and producing all 44. While we’re sad to say goodbye to Marty and the rest of the Byrde family, let’s dive into what Bateman has lined up in the future as an actor, director, and producer.

‘Ozark’ Star Jason Bateman Turns His Attention to Directing

In a recent interview with The Washington Post, “Ozark” star Jason Bateman shared how the opportunity to direct the show is really what drew him to the Netflix original in the first place. He’s directed in the past while working on projects like “Arrested Development,” “Do Not Disturb,” and “The Outsider.” But with “Ozark,” he could really let his creative tendencies shine.

That’s why the next project from Bateman won’t feature him in front of the camera but behind it. Per the outlet, he’s going to direct Scarlett Johansson and Chris Evans in a film called “Project Artemis” for Apple. The company sealed the deal for more than $100 million. And as of right now, they’re not revealing much about the plot. All we know, per Deadline, is that it seems to connect to the space race.

Aside from “Project Artemis,” “Ozark” star Jason Bateman has four other directing projects in the works. He’s also producing 19 projects in the near future and starring in three more. The only acting gig Bateman has in production is a live-action film based on the board game “Clue,” where he’ll star with friend Ryan Reynolds.

But if you ask Bateman’s wife, producer and actress Amanda Anka, he shouldn’t give up acting entirely.

“I don’t want to not see him for five years acting, because he’s special and I think what he does is hard to do well,” Anka told The Washington Post.

Bateman’s manager, Aleen Keshishian, shares the same feeling.

“Not if I can help it,” Keshishian said of Bateman quitting acting. “I’m going to beg him to keep acting.”

Jason Bateman on Why He Loves to Direct

When The Washington Post interviewed “Ozark” star Jason Bateman, the outlet noticed a difference in how he talked about acting vs. directing. Bateman approached acting as a familiar, comfortable process. But when directing came up, the star immediately became excited and inspired by the challenges it presents.

“To me, the creative challenge is bringing millions of people who have had a different day than the person sitting next to them into the theater and to have the same sort of shape curating their experiences,” he told the outlet. “When does the music come in? How long are we on that shot? What’s the color saturating do to set the mood? It’s the difference between being first violin or the conductor.”