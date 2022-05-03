‘Ozark’ Season 4, Part 2 Ending Explained: Everything to Know About the Series Finale’s Conclusion

In a move similar to “The Sopranos,” the ending of “Ozark” left some fans confused, some satisfied, and some angry at the outcome.

WARNING! Massive spoilers ahead for “Ozark” Season 4 Part 2, which dropped on Netflix on Friday, April 29.

Leading up to the ending of “Ozark,” several loose ends got tied up. The Byrdes secure their family’s future through more backhanded deals and scheming. Drug cartel leader Omar Navarro gets assassinated by his sister, Camila Elizonndro. Ruth Langmore also dies at Camila’s hand, as payback for killing her son, Javi.

The only ones who seemingly make it okay are the Byrdes, led by Wendy (Laura Linney) and Marty (Jason Bateman). But the very last scene of “Ozark” Season 4 does leave it up to the viewer’s interpretation that things could turn out not so well for the murderous money-launderers.

Per Decider, Marty and Wendy are confronted in the last scene by Mel Sattem. Mel is an investigator who finally uncovered the Byrde’s involvement in the murder of Wendy’s brother, Ben. We know that Wendy herself orchestrated the kill, something that created tension between her and her son Jonah earlier this season.

Mel essentially tells Marty and Wendy that he doesn’t want them to win and get out of this whole situation unscathed. But in a turn of events, Jonah and Charlotte show up, Jonah wielding a shotgun.

Who Does Jonah Kill in the ‘Ozark’ Season 4 Ending?

Based on the camera angles, it looks like Jonah’s pointing the shotgun at Mel. The investigator has his hands in the air and a look of fear on his face while Marty and Wendy smile slyly to the side. The last image we see before the scene cuts to black is Marty and Wendy looking on at Mel smugly. Then, when the picture goes dark, a gunshot rings out.

Those physical clues indicate that Mel likely bit the dust. But the message of “Ozark” overall also points to this conclusion.

We’ve grown to hate and love the Byrdes over the past four seasons. We root for them, only to see them do terrible, awful things to other people. Wendy especially earned a lot of hate for her actions this season, but fans also couldn’t deny that the power she wielded was engaging to watch.

And while in a just world, we know Jonah would’ve turned that shotgun on his parents, that’s likely not the case here. He may have had his differences from his parents in the beginning. But in the end, Jonah and Charlotte turned out no better than Marty and Wendy. They want to remain in power, so they eliminated the threat that stood in their way. And the whole family lived happily ever after with bloodied hands galore.