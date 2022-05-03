‘Ozark’ Season 4, Part 2: Major Character Makes Epic Return in Show’s Final Episodes

“Ozark” fans were pleasantly surprised to see one key character return for the last few episodes of Season 4 after departing in Season 2.

WARNING! Massive spoilers ahead for “Ozark” Season 4 Part 2, which dropped on Netflix on Friday, April 29.

The character who made a surprise return was none other than Rachel Garrison, played by Jordana Spiro. Fans first met Rachel in “Ozark” Season 1, when she owned the Blue Cat Lodge and unknowingly let Marty Byrde launder money through it.

When Rachel discovered Marty’s scheme, she reluctantly agreed to work with him. But once the drug cartel got more involved, Rachel stole a chunk of money from Marty and got the heck out of dodge.

She reappeared in Season 2 after suffering from substance abuse, and an FBI agent used her addiction to turn her into an informant. Rachel wore a wire and tried to get close to Marty and the Byrdes again, but they soon found her out. Rather than get upset, though, they helped Rachel escape the FBI agent and enter a rehab clinic down in Miami.

Fast forward to “Ozark” Season 4. According to Netflix Life, fans meet Rachel again when Ruth Langmore drives down to Miami to ask for her help. She makes a business proposition to Rachel and asks her to return to the Ozarks to buy out the Byrdes’ share of Missouri Belle Casino.

As they’re scheming about this, though, the cartel hitman Nelson comes after the two women. Ruth escapes him, but she has to call Rachel to warn her about the killer. Rachel ends up shooting Nelson before he can kill her. With Nelson dead and the cartel off their backs, Ruth and Rachel successfully buy up the Missouri Belle casino.

Rachel May Survive ‘Ozark’ Season 4, But Ruth Does Not

While “Ozark” fans were happy to see Rachel return, they were devastated by what happened to Ruth in the final episode. In a tragic twist, Ruth ended up being one of two major characters who died in the season finale.

All the deaths in “Ozark” Season 4 Episode 14 came from the hand of Camila Elizonndro. She orchestrated the murder of her brother, Omar Navarro. The drug cartel leader died en route to a new prison when Camila snuck one of her men into his guard rotation. The man killed the vehicle driver and then Navarro.

Camila also directly murdered Ruth Langmore. Earlier this season, Ruth killed Camila’s son, Javi. Javi murdered Ruth’s cousin, so she got payback on the cartel member. Now, that revenge has come full circle as Camila murders Ruth for murdering her son.

“Ozark” fans couldn’t believe that Ruth died but all of the Byrdes made it out alive. That’s a sick sense of justice for you, though, which is likely what the writers were going for.