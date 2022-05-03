‘Ozark’ Season 4, Part 2: Two Major Characters Die During Final Episode

In the last episode of “Ozark” Season 4, two major players died while a third may or may not have met their end in the final few moments.

WARNING! Massive spoilers ahead for “Ozark” Season 4 Part 2, which dropped on Netflix on Friday, April 29.

Many fans placed their bets on who they thought would bite the dust in the “Ozark” series finale. Several people thought that at least one of the Byrdes would die, especially Wendy (Laura Linney) or Marty (Jason Bateman). But instead, a beloved fan favorite and notorious drug cartel leader died in the final episode, per Newsweek.

Omar Navarro, played by Felix Solis, fell at the hand of his own sister, Camila Elizonndro (Veronica Falcón). Camila wanted to take over the drug cartel, especially with her brother in prison. To make sure she covered her bases, she eliminated her brother before he could escape or be released from prison. One of her men orchestrated Omar’s death as he was being transferred to a new prison, killing the vehicle driver and then Omar.

Camilla also played a role in the second death of the “Ozark” Season 4 finale episode. Her son, Javi Elizonndro, died at the hands of Ruth Langmore (Julia Garner) earlier this season. Camilla was hell-bent on revenge for her son’s murder. She eventually learned of Ruth’s involvement and came after her.

Ruth’s death was undoubtedly the hardest one to swallow for “Ozark” fans. Just when they hoped she would get her own spinoff series, she has to die for getting revenge on her family. The only consolation is that she can be with her family now.

Who Died in the Last Few Seconds of the ‘Ozark’ Season 4 Finale?

This one is technically up in the air, but many fans agree that Mel Sattem (Adam Rothenberg) likely died in the seconds when the screen faded to black and a gunshot rang out.

Let’s back up a second. Mel was investigating the death of Ben, Wendy’s brother. Wendy had him killed because he almost exposed her involvement in the drug cartel. She held onto his remains, though, which Mel discovered in the Byrde’s house.

Mel confronted Marty and Wendy in the final few moments of the “Ozark” Season 4 finale. But Jonah, the Byrdes’ son, soon comes up to the trio with a shotgun locked and loaded. Based on the camera angles, it looks like the gun is trained on Mel.

We see a small smile on the faces of Marty and Wendy, increasing the likelihood that Mel is the one who dies when the screen fades to black and the gunshot sounds. But it’s not set in stone. The “Ozark” showrunners seem to leave it up to interpretation.

In one interpretation, Jonah sides with his family and kills the interfering investigators. But in another, he avenges his uncle and kills his murderous parents. Fans are welcome to read it whichever way they like.