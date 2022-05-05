‘Ozark’ Showrunner Confirms Fan Favorite Character is ‘Totally, Absolutely’ Dead Despite Wild Fan Theories

In a recent interview, “Ozark” showrunner Chris Mundy confirmed that one of the two major characters who died in the season finale is staying dead.

WARNING! Massive spoilers ahead for “Ozark” Season 4 Part 2, which dropped on Netflix on Friday, April 29.

“Ozark” fans couldn’t believe that Ruth Langmore (Julia Garner) bit the dust while the Byrde family remained safe by the end of the finale episode. Just when we thought Ruth would get her happy ending, drug cartel leader Camila Elizonndro showed up in her black SUV and shot Ruth to death. Ruth had killed her son Javi earlier in the season, and Camila was out for revenge.

While we saw the bullets hit Ruth, we didn’t exactly see the life leave her eyes. We watched her fall and heard her body hit the ground. So, some fans held out hope that maybe Ruth survived, or maybe someone heard the shots and came to help her.

But Mundy nipped those theories right in the bud in a recent interview with TVLine. “I’m sorry; she totally, absolutely is [dead],” he told the outlet.

Cue disappointed fans. But despite Julia Garner’s character ending up dead, “Ozark” fans still praised the actress’s performance.

“The scenes with Ruth and Wyatt were funny, haunting, and ultimately heartbreaking. Julia Garner made this show and deserves all the awards. I won’t spoil the ending but I thought it was done well,” a fan named Luis wrote on Twitter.

“Ruth is definitely going down as one of the greatest female characters of all time!” Oyinda Odewale said earlier.

Another fan wrote, “I swear you can FEEL HER RAGE through the TV. NO ONE could play the role of Ruth but her. Please give Julia Garner ALL the awards and accolades.”

RIP Ruth Langmore and all her chances for a spinoff series.

Me now that Ruth Langmore is dead #Ozark pic.twitter.com/yVe17xfXCo — ryan (@ThePhoenixKingg) May 1, 2022

‘Ozark’ Star and Director Jason Bateman Talks Directing One Character’s Death Scene

Jason Bateman is not only the leading man on “Ozark,” but one of the show’s directors as well. He spoke with Vanity Fair earlier this week about all the effort put into this final season. Including how he and the showrunners handled Ruth Langmore’s death scene.

“Chris was really passionate about making sure that, if we’re going to kill a beloved character, we better do it in a way that fans of that character can feel good about,” Bateman explained.

He told the outlet how when he directed the final scene between Ruth and Camila, he made sure Ruth was standing when she got shot.

“[Ruth ends her life] metaphorically standing her ground and going out on her terms,” Bateman continued. “I talked to Julia about how to navigate what Chris had given us [in the script], which was that the character has a moment of fear and realization of what was coming. Then a moment to transition to acceptance and almost turning it into a good thing.”

He added, “Obviously we don’t have the dialogue that says all of that. But hopefully you can see that in her performance—just a taste to motivate the audience to find acceptance like the character did.”

While some were in denial about Ruth’s death, a good number did in fact accept it and made their peace with it.