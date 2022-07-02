‘Ozark’ Star Julia Garner to Appear in a Prequel of This Classic Horror Film

Following her final performance on Netflix’s hit series “Ozark,” Julia Garner is taking on a new role in the prequel to the classic horror film “Rosemary’s Baby.”

According to Bloody Disgusting, Julia Garner is set to play the lead in the upcoming psychological thriller, “Apartment 7A,” which appears to be a secret prequel to the 1968 horror film. “A Quiet Place’s” actor and director John Krasinski is to produce the film while Natalie Erika James is directing. However, its plot remains a “closely-guarded” secret.

Along with Julia Garner, others in “Apartment 7A are Dianne West, Marli Sir, Kevin McNally, Nikita Chadha, and Anton Blake Horowitz. Production recently wrapped for the Paramount Players’ film, but there is no information about its release date yet.

Along with “Apartment 7A, Julia Garner will be playing Madonna in a biopic about the singing icon’s rise to fame. Variety reports that Madonna said she hoped to “convey” the incredible journey that life has taken her. All as a musician, artist, dancer, as well as a human being.

“The focus of this film will always be music,’ Madonna then explained. “Music has kept me going and art has kept me alive. There are so many untold and inspiring stories and who better to tell it than me. It’s essential to share the rollercoaster ride of my life with my voice and vision.”

Madonna will be directing the biopic.

Julia Garner Said She Could Shoot ‘Ozark’ For the Rest of Her Life If She Wanted

Just after the series finale of “Ozark” was officially aired, Julia Garner opened up to Entertainment Weekly about the experiment of working on the set of the Netflix show.

“I could shoot ‘Ozark’ for the rest of my life, selfishly,” Julia Garner went on to admit. “The experience got better and better. That does not happen very often. I mean, it’s so rare that anything comes together as well as this did in the first place.”

Laura Linney, Julia Garner’s co-star also agreed with Garner’s comments about the series. “I think it’s changed us all for the better,” she said. The actress admitted that she is still saying goodbye to people. “I’m still picking up the phone and saying, ‘How are you doing?’ I hope I never fully say goodbye to it. I hope I’m always connected to these people in a way so that I don’t feel like it ever dies within me. I don’t think it ever will.”

Garner said that the final week of production was really hard and one of the saddest weeks she’s ever had. “I feel like ‘Ozark’ changed all of our lives for different reasons. So when you have a life-changing experience, you’re always going to be connected to those people.”