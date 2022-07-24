‘Ozark’ Star Julia Garner Gives Rare Look at Jason Bateman Behind the Scenes in New Video

Julia Garner took to her official Instagram to share a transparent view of the behind-the-scenes workings of Netflix’s Ozark. The candid footage features director Jason Bateman blocking an upcoming scene with the crew. Garner then surveys the desolate Georgia set. Yes, despite the show’s title, a majority of the show is shot near Atlanta. At one point, Garner pans the camera up and we see her co-star Charlie Tahan standing on top of a trailer home.

It’s interesting seeing Jason Bateman in directing mode. The actor is normally so charming and even sardonic with his humor. Witnessing Julia Garner’s footage of Bateman being all business was eye-opening. It might help explain why he was nominated for an Emmy this year for his direction on the program. Of course, he’s been nominated for directing the series in previous years. He won the coveted award back in 2019. Despite Bateman’s professionalism, it’s clear things are still light on the set. Garner captures a lot of smiles and a few stray hand gestures in the footage.

Julia Garner is developing new projects to follow her Ozark role

Garner has been busy since her acclaimed Netflix series wrapped. The actor signed a development deal with Tomorrow Studios earlier this year. They discovered the first project as a result of this deal. Their first series will be a crime thriller entitled Balabusta, about an international jewelry heist.

Julia Garner recently earned two Emmy nods for lead actress in a limited series for Inventing Anna and supporting actress in a drama for Ozark. She’s already won two Emmys, taking home the supporting drama actress prize in both 2019 and 2020 for her role in “Ozark.” Garner was also offered the role of Madonna in an upcoming biopic for Universal.

Despite all of her upcoming projects, Julia Garner had a hard time letting go of Ozark. “I could shoot Ozark for the rest of my life, selfishly,” she told EW. Her co-star Laura Linney agreed.

“The experience got better and better. That does not happen very often. I mean, it’s so rare that anything comes together as well as this did in the first place,” said. “I think it’s changed us all for the better.”

Linney reflected on letting go of the series. “I’m still saying goodbye to people. I’m still picking up the phone and saying, ‘How are you doing?’ I hope I never fully say goodbye to it,” she said. “I hope I’m always connected to these people in a way so that I don’t feel like it ever dies within me. I don’t think it ever will.”

Julia Garner agreed. “I feel like Ozark changed all of our lives for different reasons. So when you have a life-changing experience, you’re always going to be connected to those people.”