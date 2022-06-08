‘Ozark’ Star Julia Garner Reveals How She’d Want Her Character to Come Back

Julia Garner was part of an Ozark panel with some of her co-stars and the show’s talented crew. Netflix hosted the FYSEE event in Los Angeles Sunday to showcase their Emmy contenders for this year’s awards season and Ozark was a centerpiece of the presentation.

Garner won Emmys two years in a row for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series. She’s a front runner once again for her performance in the show’s fourth and final season. Even though the project is behind her, she was asked how she’d like to see the fan-favorite character return to our screens.

“It’s going to be like the scene in ‘Carrie,’ where maybe someone’s hand is gonna pop up,” said Garner during the panel.

Garner took to Instagram to mark the reunion with her Ozark family and to celebrate the recognition at FYSEE.

Garner captioned the post saying: Last nights #Ozark panel. So wonderful seeing my @ozark family. Thank you @jimmykimmel for moderating. SO MUCH FUN! ♥️♥️♥️ #fysee

What is the future for Julia Garner in Ozark?

The Ozark finale is still fresh in the minds of the audience. The ending received a somewhat mixed response from fans, but that hasn’t slowed down speculation of what might be to come from Missouri’s most notorious crime family.

The panel was moderated by Jimmy Kimmel and included Garner’s co-star Jason Bateman and showrunner Chris Mundy. Mundy took a moment during the panel to specifically address the show’s future and if the audience will get to see the Bryde’s again.

“There’s no plan at the moment for there to be a movie,” Mundy said according to a report from Indiewire. “It’s going to really sink in soon that we’re not working together anymore. And there’s a sadness in that. So, I don’t think any of us would ever say no to anything, but there’s no [follow-up] being written. I know that.”

Mundy did speculate on the Bryde family’s future beyond the show’s unambiguous ending. “[They’ll] run the Midwest, and in some ways, they’re going to have the political clout to dictate national politics,” Mundy said during the panel.

Kimmel is a big fan of Ozark and was a natural fit to host the panel. Prior to FYSEE, Kimmel spoke about the show’s controversial yet concrete finale.

“I thought it was great,” Kimmel said. “I think… when there’s a show you love, you always worry that the ending might not be exactly final. And I think it was pretty final. I mean, I’m gonna find out more about it when I get in there. But I loved it, I loved the show, I’m sorry it’s over.”