‘Ozark’ Star Laura Linney Hasn’t Seen the Ending of Season 4: Here’s Why

If you want to know “Ozark” star Laura Linney’s thoughts on that explosive Season 4 ending, don’t bother asking her. Linney hasn’t even watched it.

Earlier this week, the “Ozark” star sat down with Vulture, and she opened up about her career as an actress. How she got her start early in life, focusing on theater before transitioning to the silver screen. At one point, though, Linney brought up a key point about Season 4. Mainly, the fact that she hasn’t watched any of it.

“I haven’t seen it. I don’t know what they chose,” Linney told Vulture of the “Ozark” ending. “I’m very bad at watching myself and I’m particularly bad at watching things that I really loved doing. Because it’s going to change the minute I see it. I really can’t comment on it.”

We don’t necessarily blame her. Linney likely set up a picture in her mind of what she wanted the show to be as she was filming it. Watching it now would break that illusion and cause her to pick apart her role as Wendy Byrde. Not that Linney needs any nitpicking when she absolutely killed it as Wendy. This season especially.

This could be Linney’s chance to finally take home that Emmy prize. She’s already been nominated twice, in 2019 and 2020, but both times she lost. If she’s going to win any year, though, it ought to be this one.

Especially since Linney has played such a role in perfecting the “Ozark” character. During her interview with Vulture, the actress revealed that Wendy used to be a very different type of character when she read the first script.

‘Ozark’ Star Laura Linney Talks Wendy’s Evolution as a Character

Out of all her acting credits, Laura Linney has worked on “Ozark” for the longest. In terms of episodes, not years, that is. But it’s safe to say that she threw her whole self into cultivating a character who was complex and flawed and someone we loved to hate.

But without a little intervention from Linney, Wendy might never have come into the spotlight.

“The character in the pilot was very different,” Linney explained. “I just remember she was snoring in the bed a lot. There was a lot of: Wendy snores. I just didn’t know where it was going to go. I don’t know why I trusted Jason Bateman and Chris Mundy as much as I did.”

Apparently, showrunner Chris Mundy has admitted that “There wasn’t a big road map for Wendy’s character” initially.

“But I remember saying to them, ‘I hope that if I sign onto this, you’ll use me. Otherwise, don’t cast me. Take someone else,'” Linney shared. “There’s nothing worse than people not wanting what you have to offer. When people don’t want what you have to offer, it’s just womp-womp-womp.”