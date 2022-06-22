‘Ozark’ Star Laura Linney Praises the Late Philip Seymour Hoffman From Working Together on ‘The Savages’

Before she starred alongside Jason Bateman in “Ozark,” Laura Linney rubbed shoulders with the late Philip Seymour Hoffman in “The Savages.”

The 2007 film earned Linney an Oscar nomination for Actress in a Leading Role. She played Wendy Savage, a woman who struggled to take care of her sick father with the help of her brother (Hoffman). The “Ozark” star would work for Hoffman just seven years before his untimely death in 2014.

In a recent interview with Vulture, Linney opened up about her acting history. Including the months she spent getting to know Hoffman on the set of “The Savages.”

“Phil was just one of the greatest actors ever. I don’t think that’s an exaggeration,” Linney told the outlet. “Phil and I recognized something in each other. We just got each other in a way, and he was a tremendous support.”

The “Ozark” star added, “That was a tough movie to make. The hours were long. It was low budget. It was difficult. Sometimes movies fly, like ‘Kinsey.’ ‘The Savages’ was a rough production just by the nature of independent film. He was just great. The loss is so profound on so many levels, not just personally, but just what he had to give. What he contained.”

Philip Seymour Hoffman wasn’t the only co-star that Linney praised. The “Ozark” actress also gave credit to stars from a variety of films and TV shows she’s worked on.

“There are people who are just from another planet. They have keys to a different kingdom,” Linney explained. “Sean Penn’s one of them. Daniel Day-Lewis is one of them. Phil had the keys to the other kingdom. [They’re] those uniquely brilliant people that just work on another level. And they’re generous. They’re not thinking of themselves all the time. They’re thinking about telling the story. So you’re in service to something else. They jump right in with you.”

‘Ozark’ Star Laura Linney Refuses To Watch Her Old Work

While “Ozark” star Laura Linney appreciates the work her co-stars put into various projects, she rarely sees them in action once filming wraps. That’s because Linney doesn’t like to rewatch herself in old projects. Even projects as relatively new as “Ozark” Season 4.

The final part of the Netflix series dropped on April 29. But if you ask Linney what she thought of that ending, she won’t be able to tell you anything.

“I haven’t seen it. I don’t know what they chose,” Linney told Vulture of the finale. “I’m very bad at watching myself and I’m particularly bad at watching things that I really loved doing. Because it’s going to change the minute I see it. I really can’t comment on it.”

That’s a fair point for Linney to make. While sometimes it can be nice to appreciate the work that’s been done on a show like “Ozark,” some actors will inevitably see its flaws rather than its triumphs.