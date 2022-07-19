‘Ozark’ Star Laura Linney To Receive Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

It’s been an exceptionally exciting year for Laura Linney. Not only did she and her co-stars complete their award-winning drama Ozark but just a few months later, the series received an astounding 13 Emmy nominations, many of which it will undoubtedly win at the ceremony in September.

There are still a few months between now and the Emmy Awards but Laura Linney already has plenty to celebrate. It was announced today that the Ozark star will receive a star on the walk of fame later this month!

In a tweet breaking the exciting news, Variety wrote, “Laura Linney will be honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on July 25.”

Laura Linney Reveals She Almost Turned Down Wendy Byrde

For Ozark fans, Laura Linney is synonymous with the chaotic Wendy Byrde character. The award-winning actress was the perfect choice for the role, turning the character into an indelible ingredient in the beloved drama.

In an interview with Vulture, however, Laura revealed that the original idea for the character wasn’t nearly as compelling. So much so that she almost didn’t agree to it.

“The character in the pilot was very different,” Linney explained. “I just remember she was snoring in the bed a lot. There was a lot of: Wendy snores. I just didn’t know where it was going to go.”

“I don’t know why I trusted Jason Bateman and Chris Mundy as much as I did,” she continued. “But I remember saying to them, ‘I hope that if I sign onto this, you’ll use me. Otherwise, don’t cast me. Take someone else’. There’s nothing worse than people not wanting what you have to offer.”

‘Ozark’ Star Laura Linney Explains Her ‘Withdrawals’ From the Series

Luckily for both Laura Linney and Ozark fans, the kinks with her character were worked out. They found a direction for Wendy Byrde and the character became a crucial element of the series’ incredible success. Laura fell so much in love with the series, in fact, that she’s having “withdrawals” now that it’s over.

“Everything about it worked,” Linney said. “All the right people were in the right positions. Everyone had a similar viewpoint [and] a similar work ethic. It was an unbelievable crew.”

“Crews on television normally do not stay intact,” she continued. “Ninety percent of our crew stayed the entire time. What that does on a set, the safety that you feel, the unspoken communication, the ease, the comfort, and the fun that you have — I feel like I just landed in a pot of honey. I miss it a lot.”